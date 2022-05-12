Major League Soccer celebrates Soccer For All Week

Pride pre-match tops

MLS Clubs will integrate adidas Pride pre-match tops during matches, which fans will have an opportunity to purchase beginning Sunday, May 15 at MLSstore.com and at stadium retail locations.

As part of MLS’ support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally, an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, and You Can Play, an organization that strives to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.