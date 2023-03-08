Major League Soccer celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women around the world.

The women of MLS are integral to its success, and we celebrate them today and every day.

Major League Soccer is proud of all the women across the league, both on and off the field, who push our clubs to be their best at all times.

She made her MLS debut in 2015, earning her way onto the FIFA panel of assistant referees in 2016. Nesbitt was selected for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France three years later.

Nesbitt became the first female official to work a men’s professional final in America during MLS Cup 2020 and served on the 2022 FIFA World Cup officiating team as she continues to break barriers in officiating.

In 2020 Nesbitt was named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year , becoming the first woman official to earn year-end recognition, either through an award or a championship assignment, in any of the five North American men’s professional sports leagues.

From front offices to league headquarters, MLS boasts exceptional women leadership in executive positions. The league’s executives are consistently recognized for their business excellence in sports.

Carolyn Kindle is the majority owner and CEO of St. Louis CITY SC, Major League Soccer’s latest club. The expansion side is the first majority female-owned club in MLS history and one of the few in professional sports globally.

Anastasia Danias is Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Major League Soccer and its affiliates, where she is a key member of the league strategic and operational leadership team. She oversees all aspects of legal and business affairs, including league expansion, team acquisition, sale and investment, corporate governance, compliance, privacy, policy, litigation, labor, intellectual property and commercial transactions.