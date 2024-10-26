Matchday

Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba lead Inter Miami past Atlanta United in playoff opener

24-Playoffs-Recap-RD1MD1-MIAvATL
Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF started their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night at Chase Stadium, taking Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Jordi Alba netted a 60th-minute game-winner for the Supporters' Shield champions, unleashing a long-range golazo following Lionel Messi's short corner-kick routine.

That moment of brilliance was necessary because Atlanta winger Saba Lobjanidze equalized in the 39th minute after a line-splitting pass, canceling out Luis Suárez's early opener. The Uruguyan striker scored just 90 seconds in, capitalizing on a back-line turnover.

Inter Miami likely would have scored several more goals were it not for Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan's heroics. The 40-year-old former US international made eight saves for the Five Stripes, the East's No. 9 seed who advanced Tuesday after winning a Wild Card match at CF Montréal.

Ultimately, it's job done for Inter Miami ahead of next Saturday's potential series-clinching Game 2 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The series winner meets Orlando City SC (No. 4) or Charlotte FC (No. 5) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal.

Goals

  • 2' - MIA - Luis Suárez | WATCH
  • 39' - ATL - Saba Lobjanidze | WATCH
  • 60' - MIA - Jordi Alba | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami are fresh off setting the MLS single-season points record (74) and now look to become the eighth-ever MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield double-winners. They could advance next weekend, avoiding a Game 3 on Nov. 9. As Atlanta look to keep the series alive, they'll hope defenders Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen recover quickly after suffering first-half injuries.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Have a hit, Jordi Alba. The left back finished with 1g/1a, showing why he's a Defender of the Year finalist.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: This scoreline could have gotten ugly. Yet Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan (eight saves) repeatedly intervened, robbing Lionel Messi and his teammates of gilt-edged chances.

Next Up

  • MIA: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Atlanta United | 7 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 2
  • ATL: Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Inter Miami | 7 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 2
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF Atlanta United MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday

Related Stories

Brad Guzan gives Atlanta United fighting chance: "We've got to win"
Lionel Messi to Fabrizio Romano: Inter Miami "always want more"
MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024
More News
More News
Brad Guzan gives Atlanta United fighting chance: "We've got to win"

Brad Guzan gives Atlanta United fighting chance: "We've got to win"
Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba lead Inter Miami past Atlanta United in playoff opener

Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba lead Inter Miami past Atlanta United in playoff opener
Lionel Messi to Fabrizio Romano: Inter Miami "always want more"

Lionel Messi to Fabrizio Romano: Inter Miami "always want more"
MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024

MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024
Austin FC name Nico Estévez head coach

Austin FC name Nico Estévez head coach
Video
Video
World-class! Jordi Alba delights in Inter Miami's playoff opener
1:57
MLS Wrap-Up

World-class! Jordi Alba delights in Inter Miami's playoff opener
Did Inter Miami show MLS Cup quality in playoff opener?
2:38
MLS Wrap-Up

Did Inter Miami show MLS Cup quality in playoff opener?
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:04

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
WATCH: Inter Miami defender Ian Fray suffers knee injury 
2:27

WATCH: Inter Miami defender Ian Fray suffers knee injury 