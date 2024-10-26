Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba lead Inter Miami past Atlanta United in playoff opener

Inter Miami CF started their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night at Chase Stadium, taking Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Jordi Alba netted a 60th-minute game-winner for the Supporters' Shield champions, unleashing a long-range golazo following Lionel Messi's short corner-kick routine.
That moment of brilliance was necessary because Atlanta winger Saba Lobjanidze equalized in the 39th minute after a line-splitting pass, canceling out Luis Suárez's early opener. The Uruguyan striker scored just 90 seconds in, capitalizing on a back-line turnover.
Inter Miami likely would have scored several more goals were it not for Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan's heroics. The 40-year-old former US international made eight saves for the Five Stripes, the East's No. 9 seed who advanced Tuesday after winning a Wild Card match at CF Montréal.
Ultimately, it's job done for Inter Miami ahead of next Saturday's potential series-clinching Game 2 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The series winner meets Orlando City SC (No. 4) or Charlotte FC (No. 5) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami are fresh off setting the MLS single-season points record (74) and now look to become the eighth-ever MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield double-winners. They could advance next weekend, avoiding a Game 3 on Nov. 9. As Atlanta look to keep the series alive, they'll hope defenders Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen recover quickly after suffering first-half injuries.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Have a hit, Jordi Alba. The left back finished with 1g/1a, showing why he's a Defender of the Year finalist.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: This scoreline could have gotten ugly. Yet Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan (eight saves) repeatedly intervened, robbing Lionel Messi and his teammates of gilt-edged chances.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Atlanta United | 7 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 2
- ATL: Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Inter Miami | 7 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 2