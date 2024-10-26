Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba lead Inter Miami past Atlanta United in playoff opener

Inter Miami CF started their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night at Chase Stadium, taking Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Jordi Alba netted a 60th-minute game-winner for the Supporters' Shield champions, unleashing a long-range golazo following Lionel Messi's short corner-kick routine.

That moment of brilliance was necessary because Atlanta winger Saba Lobjanidze equalized in the 39th minute after a line-splitting pass, canceling out Luis Suárez's early opener. The Uruguyan striker scored just 90 seconds in, capitalizing on a back-line turnover.

Inter Miami likely would have scored several more goals were it not for Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan's heroics. The 40-year-old former US international made eight saves for the Five Stripes, the East's No. 9 seed who advanced Tuesday after winning a Wild Card match at CF Montréal.