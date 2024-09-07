Luis Suárez ends international career in emotional Uruguay farewell

Luis Suárez got a hero's goodbye Friday night in his final appearance with the Uruguay national team.
The Inter Miami CF superstar striker took the pitch one last time at the Estadio Centenario as La Celeste were held to a scoreless draw by Paraguay in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Fans unveiled a massive tifo that read "Luis Eternal" and chanted all night for the country's all-time leading scorer, with 69 goals in 143 matches.
Suárez almost made it 70 tallies with a dangerous scissor kick that went off the post in the 19th minute. Miami teammate Diego Gómez also hit the woodwork in the second half for the visitors.
Supporters waited well after the final whistle to give Suárez a proper send-off, with former Uruguay head coach Óscar Tabárez and captain Diego Lugano among those present to celebrate Suárez and his family in an emotional post-game ceremony.
Suárez's club career remains as active as ever, with El Pistolero currently second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 16 goals.
Miami also lead the Supporters' Shield standings and have already qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They'll host the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 14 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).