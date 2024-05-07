Luciano Acosta's fast start keys FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Energy Moment of the Matchday

A fast start often sets the tone for a match. Just ask Luciano Acosta.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP scored 17 seconds into FC Cincinnati's trip to Orlando City SC, earning a 1-0 victory and the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 12.

Acosta latched onto a clipped ball into the Orlando defensive third by DeAndre Yedlin, cut inside a sliding Wilder Cartagena, and deposited a left-footed finish past Pedro Gallese from the edge of the six-yard box.

Acosta’s 45th goal for the Orange & Blue was the fastest in club history, giving last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners 21 points this season (6W-2L-3D). Yet, head coach Pat Noonan expects more come Saturday's trip to defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes).

"I don't think anybody in there is doing cartwheels because of their, and our, performance," Noonan said. "It's – we won a game on the road and did things well enough to get a win, but didn't perform anywhere near what we know we're capable of. So we don't lose steam.

"Hopefully, we use this as a chance to learn a little bit about ourselves and grow from it and then hopefully, have a good week and a strong performance in Columbus.”

