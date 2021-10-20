"Love thy kit": College football star turned designer talks unique Jersey Week patches

MLS Jersey Week begins Wednesday. Which means finding out which players led the league in jersey sales, special deals on MLSstore.com , the writer of this piece finally being delivered the rainbow Digital Takawira jersey he’s been asking to get for years (please?) and a general celebration of showing your colors. It also provides a chance to celebrate artists in the MLS community.

To commemorate the week, each team will be wearing specially designed patches from Columbus, Ohio’s Dionte’ Johnson. Johnson owns and operates Sole Classics, a sneaker boutique and lifestyle brand in the Short North area of Columbus . It's located about two miles from Lower.com Field.

For Johnson, the store represents a second career. Before owning and designing for Sole Classics, he spent four years as a fullback for Ohio State football and then progressed to the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. But when an injury dashed his football dreams and took him away from the field, a friend told him he needed a hobby. They passed along a version of Photoshop that maybe wasn’t exactly Photoshop but still looked a lot like Photoshop. It was the late 2000s, ya know?

So Johnson began playing with the program and when football ended, design filled the void. The folks at MLS took notice and sent along an offer to collaborate earlier this year. It was an offer that almost got ignored. Johnson, who grew up watching Brian McBride and the earliest editions of the Crew, glanced at an apparent email from the league they played in and just assumed it was a well-designed fake. Fortunately, he circled back. The offer was real and so was the league’s appreciation for his work.

They began collaborating on the patches and ended up with four that will be worn on jerseys across the league and given away with each jersey sale throughout Jersey Week. In creating and selecting the four designs, Johnson wanted to focus on the fans that would be collecting them and celebrate what’s perhaps the most fashion-forward sport in the world.