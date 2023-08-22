Lionel Messi to start Miami's US Open Cup semifinal vs. Cincy

No opponent could defeat Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi during Leagues Cup , as they produced an impressive seven-match unbeaten run to claim the title with Saturday’s cup final penalty-kicks win over Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Messi started all of those games save a substitute appearance on his debut, and scored every time, too, racking up 10 goals to run away with the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Now the Herons must make sure the calendar doesn’t inflict any setbacks on the GOAT and the sudden turnaround he and fellow new arrivals Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have sparked since their signings last month, even as they chase another trophy on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium (7 pm ET | CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo).

Miami’s US Open Cup semifinal clash at MLS-leading FC Cincinnati is their eighth match in the 34 days since Messi and Busquets debuted in the dramatic 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on July 21. The schedule doesn’t let up in the coming weeks, either.

A league visit to the New York Red Bulls awaits on Saturday, followed by a midweek rematch with Nashville, then six MLS games in September plus the Open Cup final on Sept. 27 should they best Cincy this week. Plus, should Messi be called up by Argentina next month as expected, he could play two World Cup qualifiers in six days for his national team, the second in the extremely high altitude of La Paz, Bolivia.

All that said, Messi will start vs. FCC, and most likely every match he wants to beyond that until further notice, IMCF coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino told reporters on Monday.