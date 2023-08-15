Matchday

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores stunner at Philadelphia Union

MLSsoccer staff

If you thought Lionel Messi's goal-scoring tear would slow down in the Leagues Cup semifinals, you would be sorely mistaken.

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The GOAT added yet another majestic strike to his Inter Miami CF account, beating goalkeeper Andre Blake from nearly 30 yards out in Tuesday's knockout match at the Philadelphia Union. The 20th-minute golazo added to another lightning-quick start for the Herons, establishing a 2-0 lead after Josef Martínez's third-minute opener.

Messi now has a tournament-leading nine goals in his first six Inter Miami games – sparking a Leagues Cup run fueled by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, as well as his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

If Inter Miami continue their summertime resurgence with another win, they'll contest the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19 (Saturday) against either Nashville SC or Liga MX side CF Monterrey, who meet later Tuesday evening. A victory also guarantees a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday

Related Stories

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami soar past Philadelphia Union into Leagues Cup final
Jordi Alba! Barça legend scores first Inter Miami goal
"A born competitor": Messi's fellow La Masia graduates in MLS saw greatness early
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami soar past Philadelphia Union into Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami soar past Philadelphia Union into Leagues Cup final
Jordi Alba! Barça legend scores first Inter Miami goal

Jordi Alba! Barça legend scores first Inter Miami goal
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores stunner at Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores stunner at Philadelphia Union
Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Paul Rothrock
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Paul Rothrock
FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC - 12th minute
1:04

GOAL: Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC - 12th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF | August 15, 2023
7:05

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF | August 15, 2023
Goal: D. Ruíz vs. PHI, 84'
1:04

Goal: D. Ruíz vs. PHI, 84'
Goal: A. Bedoya vs. MIA, 73'
0:49

Goal: A. Bedoya vs. MIA, 73'
More Video