Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores stunner at Philadelphia Union

If you thought Lionel Messi 's goal-scoring tear would slow down in the Leagues Cup semifinals, you would be sorely mistaken.

The GOAT added yet another majestic strike to his Inter Miami CF account, beating goalkeeper Andre Blake from nearly 30 yards out in Tuesday's knockout match at the Philadelphia Union. The 20th-minute golazo added to another lightning-quick start for the Herons, establishing a 2-0 lead after Josef Martínez's third-minute opener.

Messi now has a tournament-leading nine goals in his first six Inter Miami games – sparking a Leagues Cup run fueled by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, as well as his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.