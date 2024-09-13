Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

Messi H2W - MIAvPHI - return
MLSsoccer staff

After a three-month-plus absence, Lionel Messi is set to return for Inter Miami CF in Saturday's Matchday 32 home clash against the Philadelphia Union.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Messi hasn't played for the Herons since June 1. However, the legendary No. 10 is finally "available" to reappear for the club after recovering from an ankle injury suffered with Argentina in July during their run to a second-straight Copa América title.

According to head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could possibly get the start against the Union.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Messi's imminent return is the latest boost for a Miami side that's riding a four-game winning streak while topping the MLS standings with an 18W-4L-5D record (59 points). Already qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Herons also have the Supporters’ Shield, MLS single-season points record and Eastern Conference No. 1 seed within reach.

That's a testament to the depth of Martino's squad, who are coming off a 4-1 win at the Chicago Fire before the September FIFA international break. Luis Suárez was the hero two weeks ago at Soldier Field, scoring his second straight brace to reach 16g/5a on the season.

Fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also stepped up amid Messi's absence, as has rising Paraguayan midfielder and reported Brighton & Hove Albion target Diego Gómez. Add La Pulga into the mix, and Miami are looking more dangerous than ever with just seven games remaining before the postseason gets underway.

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

The 2024 MLS season has been more of a struggle for the Philadelphia Union, the perennial Eastern Conference contenders who surprisingly find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs as of Matchday 32.

However, Jim Curtin's side appears to be turning things around just in time for the final stretch. Amid a solid fourth-place finish in the Leagues Cup 2024 tournament, the Union have won three of their last four - most recently handing the New York Red Bulls their first home loss of the season with a 2-0 decision - and are just two points shy of the East's ninth and final playoff spot.

Red-hot striker Tai Baribo, who scored at Red Bull Arena to reach 12 goals in his last 11 all-competition appearances, will be available despite suffering a hamstring injury while on duty for Israel during the international break. Goalkeeper Andre Blake (groin) Danley Jean Jacques (ankle) are question marks after suffering physical issues while representing Jamaica and Haiti.

The good news for Curtin is that the club's top scorer, Dániel Gazdag (14g/2a), is cleared to return after being briefly sidelined with an hamstring injury of his own.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday Philadelphia Union Lionel Messi

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Round 26 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Lionel Messi to return for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
Cucho vs. Lucho: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew resume Hell is Real
More News
More News
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
MLS Fantasy Round 26 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy Round 26 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, Hell is Real & Messi promise all-time matchday
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, Hell is Real & Messi promise all-time matchday
Lionel Messi to return for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi to return for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
Cucho vs. Lucho: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew resume Hell is Real

Cucho vs. Lucho: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew resume Hell is Real
Video
Video
Marco Reus enters first El Tráfico: "It's completely different"
2:41

Marco Reus enters first El Tráfico: "It's completely different"
Golden Boot race: Will DC United's Christian Benteke win?
3:40
This is MLS

Golden Boot race: Will DC United's Christian Benteke win?
Busquets, Messi, Suárez: Who is Inter Miami's MVP?
5:33
This is MLS

Busquets, Messi, Suárez: Who is Inter Miami's MVP?
Cucho or Lucho: Who has the better MVP case?
2:29
This is MLS

Cucho or Lucho: Who has the better MVP case?