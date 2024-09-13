Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

After a three-month-plus absence, Lionel Messi is set to return for Inter Miami CF in Saturday's Matchday 32 home clash against the Philadelphia Union .

According to head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could possibly get the start against the Union.

Messi hasn't played for the Herons since June 1. However, the legendary No. 10 is finally "available" to reappear for the club after recovering from an ankle injury suffered with Argentina in July during their run to a second-straight Copa América title.

Fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also stepped up amid Messi's absence, as has rising Paraguayan midfielder and reported Brighton & Hove Albion target Diego Gómez . Add La Pulga into the mix, and Miami are looking more dangerous than ever with just seven games remaining before the postseason gets underway.

That's a testament to the depth of Martino's squad, who are coming off a 4-1 win at the Chicago Fire before the September FIFA international break. Luis Suárez was the hero two weeks ago at Soldier Field, scoring his second straight brace to reach 16g/5a on the season.

Messi's imminent return is the latest boost for a Miami side that's riding a four-game winning streak while topping the MLS standings with an 18W-4L-5D record (59 points). Already qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Herons also have the Supporters’ Shield, MLS single-season points record and Eastern Conference No. 1 seed within reach.

The 2024 MLS season has been more of a struggle for the Philadelphia Union, the perennial Eastern Conference contenders who surprisingly find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs as of Matchday 32.

However, Jim Curtin's side appears to be turning things around just in time for the final stretch. Amid a solid fourth-place finish in the Leagues Cup 2024 tournament, the Union have won three of their last four - most recently handing the New York Red Bulls their first home loss of the season with a 2-0 decision - and are just two points shy of the East's ninth and final playoff spot.

Red-hot striker Tai Baribo, who scored at Red Bull Arena to reach 12 goals in his last 11 all-competition appearances, will be available despite suffering a hamstring injury while on duty for Israel during the international break. Goalkeeper Andre Blake (groin) Danley Jean Jacques (ankle) are question marks after suffering physical issues while representing Jamaica and Haiti.