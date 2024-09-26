Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF return home Saturday against Charlotte FC , looking to bounce back from two straight draws – all as the Supporters' Shield and MLS points record remain in sight.

Messi played the full 90 minutes in that match and contributed an assist, his 15th of the season. Since returning from injury three games ago, the Argentine No. 10 has recorded 2g/2a in 209 minutes.

Charlotte have just one win in five matches since returning from Leagues Cup action. However, that win did come in their last game, a 4-0 rout of the New England Revolution.

The Crown are sixth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with NYCFC, and just three points behind the New York Red Bulls in fourth. With a win Saturday and some help around the league, Charlotte could clinch their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.