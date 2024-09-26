Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF return home Saturday against Charlotte FC, looking to bounce back from two straight draws – all as the Supporters' Shield and MLS points record remain in sight.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Herons suffered a heartbreaking result last weekend, drawing 1-1 at New York City FC after James Sands' second-half stoppage-time equalizer negated Leo Campana's opening strike.
Messi played the full 90 minutes in that match and contributed an assist, his 15th of the season. Since returning from injury three games ago, the Argentine No. 10 has recorded 2g/2a in 209 minutes.
Charlotte have just one win in five matches since returning from Leagues Cup action. However, that win did come in their last game, a 4-0 rout of the New England Revolution.
The Crown are sixth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with NYCFC, and just three points behind the New York Red Bulls in fourth. With a win Saturday and some help around the league, Charlotte could clinch their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
If Dean Smith's side are to pull off the upset, expect striker Patrick Agyemang (8g/5a) to be impactful up top, and for DP Pep Biel to be a difference-maker. Kristijan Kahlina will also likely be called upon in goal.
Messi and Miami looked set to cruise to the Supporters' Shield and break the MLS single-season points record. However, back-to-back draws to Atlanta United and NYCFC postponed those celebrations. With 64 points, the Supporters' Shield still seems like a formality as the Herons are six points clear of the LA Galaxy in the league standings.
The single-season points record of 73, set by the New England Revolution in 2021, is less of a sure thing. Miami will need to rebound with a win, and a strong performance, against Charlotte to keep pace.
Alongside teammate Luis Suárez (17g/6a), the GOAT has tallied an incredible 29 goal contributions (14g/15a) in just 15 games. They're both firmly established in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversations.