Lionel Messi hits goal scoring milestone in emotional Argentina win

Lionel Messi made his likely last-ever home game with Argentina one to remember on Tuesday.
Inter Miami CF’s legendary No. 10 scored a spectacular goal as the reigning World Cup champions crushed Zambia, 5-0, in their final home appearance before defending their title at this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Historic goal
Thanks to his 43rd-minute give-and-go stunner, Messi has now scored against 40 different countries with Argentina, for 117 national team goals.
In total, he has 902 tallies for club and country, hitting the 900-goal milestone earlier this month in action with Miami.
Argentina farewell?
This latest achievement came on a special night for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Messi’s appearance at La Bombonera was likely his last with Argentina on home soil. The 38-year-old is expected to retire from the national team after the World Cup, although he’s yet to guarantee his presence at the competition this summer.
Emotions ran high as Messi delivered another vintage performance, scoring a trademark golazo and helping to set up Valentín Barco’s second-half stoppage-time strike that capped a bittersweet night for the GOAT.
Nu Stadium debut
Messi’s last home game with Argentina comes days before he’s set to play his first-ever match at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami’s new 26,700-seat soccer-specific venue.