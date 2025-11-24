NYCFC pull off another playoff upset: "We can beat anybody"

CHESTER, Pa. – New York City FC earned another magical road victory in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, this time against the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union .

The result booked a Nov. 29 visit to Lionel Messi 's Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Final. The winner moves on to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Club legend Maxi Moralez 's 27th-minute strike and heroics from U.S. men's international goalkeeper Matt Freese made the difference as the Cityzens left Subaru Park with a 1-0 decision in Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal.

“I think we proved we can beat anybody with whoever we have on the field," Justin Haak told Apple TV post-match. "It’s no secret Alonso was such a big part for us, Perea also had a great season, Aiden suspended.

Amid injuries to leading scorer Alonso Martínez and midfielder Andrés Perea , as well as Aiden O'Neill 's suspension, NYC were noticeably short-handed against an opponent that lost just one regular-season game at home this year.

No strangers to winning on the road in the playoffs, New York City pulled the feat off twice in their Round One upset of Charlotte FC . On Sunday, they continued their stellar away form under arguably more difficult circumstances.

"They had a great season and it was two great teams tonight.”

“The message is five days of preparation before. That’s what I’m focused on now. It felt good [celebrating with the fans], but a ton of respect for this club," added Freese, a product of the Union's academy.

“It’s been a roller coaster, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of people believed in me and I’m super thankful for that, family, friends, people here, people in New York. It’s really all because of them,” Freese told Apple TV.

Freese, a former Union homegrown returning to his old stomping grounds, made five saves, including a brilliant close-range stop as Philly desperately pushed for an equalizer, to keep the clean sheet and strengthen his case for the USMNT's No. 1 goalkeeper job at next year's FIFA World Cup .

Maxi's legend grows

Then there was Moralez, a key member of NYC's MLS Cup-winning side in 2021 who scored his sixth playoff goal for the club – four of which have come against Philadelphia.

“We knew that we were going to suffer. They chose to play the long pass; we knew it was going to be difficult. But I think that we had the clearer chances; it was always going to be tight," said the 38-year-old.

“This one, the goal, is different because this one is close to the end of my career. Scoring here is great, but winning here? It is a beautiful thing.”

For head coach Pascal Jansen, Moralez showed yet again why he remains a vital contributor.

“Massive goal today, but it is not only about today. His leadership was there from day one. He has been a great inspiration to the dressing room since day one,” said NYCFC's manager. “He came back from a severe injury last season and if you see how much commitment he has shown throughout the season to be available and bring the level to the game that he has done, it does not surprise me.