Anders Dreyer's rocket sends San Diego to Western Conference Final

The result ensures San Diego will host a mouth-watering Conference Final vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in a matchup between the top two seeds in the West (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV). The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6 against the Eastern Conference champion, either Inter Miami CF or New York City FC.

Monday's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs match looked like it could be headed for a frustrating ending for San Diego, who struggled to break down Minnesota's stingy defense for much of the night.

But Dreyer ensured that wouldn't be the case by sending a 72nd-minute strike past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, finishing off an audacious backheel assist from Corey Baird.

With the win, San Diego joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only MLS expansion teams to make a Conference Final in their debut season.

Goals