Anders Dreyer's rocket sends San Diego to Western Conference Final

San Diego FC continue to make history, as Anders Dreyer propelled the expansion club to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC in Monday's Western Conference Semifinal at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.
The result ensures San Diego will host a mouth-watering Conference Final vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in a matchup between the top two seeds in the West (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV). The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6 against the Eastern Conference champion, either Inter Miami CF or New York City FC.
Monday's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs match looked like it could be headed for a frustrating ending for San Diego, who struggled to break down Minnesota's stingy defense for much of the night.
But Dreyer ensured that wouldn't be the case by sending a 72nd-minute strike past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, finishing off an audacious backheel assist from Corey Baird.
With the win, San Diego joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only MLS expansion teams to make a Conference Final in their debut season.
Goals
- 72' - SD - Anders Dreyer | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: San Diego were widely expected to endure the typical struggles of an expansion side during their first MLS campaign. Instead, they're authoring one of the great debut seasons in league history, and are one win away from playing in – and potentially hosting – MLS Cup. This follows SDFC already setting expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) during the regular season. Conversely, Minnesota's upset-minded run falls short after they defeated Seattle Sounders FC in Round One.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: As he's done all season for San Diego, Dreyer stepped up when the lights were the brightest. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year has 4g/2a through two playoff games, following up 19g/19a in 34 games during the regular season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dreyer is the only pick here, although goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega also did his part with three key saves.
Next Up
- SD: Nov. 29 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Western Conference Final
- MIN: End of season