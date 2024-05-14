Lionel Messi: Can he continue Inter Miami vs. Orlando City dominance?

Rivalry Week

Lionel Messi enters his third Florida Derby on Wednesday evening, as Inter Miami CF visit Orlando City SC's INTER&CO Stadium for a Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire showdown.

  • INTER&CO Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Messi is a perfect two-for-two against Orlando since he signed with Inter Miami last July – tallying a combined 4g/1a in those meetings.

Can the Argentine superstar produce more magic in midweek Matchday 14 action?

Regular season

The GOAT tallied 2g/1a in a 5-0 demolition of Orlando at Chase Stadium on March 2 – Inter Miami's third match of the 2024 regular season.

Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez had 2g/2a, leaving no doubt about this rivalry’s leading team.

Leagues Cup

En route to winning Leagues Cup 2023, Messi’s storybook-esque summer arrival included 2g/0a during a 3-1 win over Orlando in the Round of 32.

Oscar Pareja's team tried to get under Messi's skin, but that tactic only went so far.

Messi in 2024

While Messi was held off the scoresheet as Inter Miami won 3-2 at CF Montréal on Saturday, he broke several MLS records in the previous two matchdays.

Currently, he has a league-leading 22 goal contributions (10g/12a) as Inter Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings.

Tata Martino's team enters with a league-leading 27 points (8W-2L-3D record), 35 goals scored and a plus-15 goal differential. Meanwhile, Orlando are 11th in the East and falling short of expectations.

Jesús Ferreira makes history for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati get Hell is Real bragging rights

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Rivalry Week rolls along, Giroud joins LAFC
Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC, reunites with Hugo Lloris
AAPI Heritage Month: The man behind Atlanta United's special edition scarf
