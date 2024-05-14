Lionel Messi: Can he continue Inter Miami vs. Orlando City dominance?

Lionel Messi enters his third Florida Derby on Wednesday evening, as Inter Miami CF visit Orlando City SC 's INTER&CO Stadium for a Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire showdown.

Can the Argentine superstar produce more magic in midweek Matchday 14 action?

Messi is a perfect two-for-two against Orlando since he signed with Inter Miami last July – tallying a combined 4g/1a in those meetings.

Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez had 2g/2a, leaving no doubt about this rivalry’s leading team.

The GOAT tallied 2g/1a in a 5-0 demolition of Orlando at Chase Stadium on March 2 – Inter Miami's third match of the 2024 regular season.

Oscar Pareja's team tried to get under Messi's skin, but that tactic only went so far.

En route to winning Leagues Cup 2023 , Messi’s storybook-esque summer arrival included 2g/0a during a 3-1 win over Orlando in the Round of 32.

While Messi was held off the scoresheet as Inter Miami won 3-2 at CF Montréal on Saturday, he broke several MLS records in the previous two matchdays.

Currently, he has a league-leading 22 goal contributions (10g/12a) as Inter Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings.