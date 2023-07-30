Matchday

Leagues Cup: Who meets in the Round of 32?

MLSsoccer staff

Leagues Cup 2023 group-stage play is winding down and knockout-round matchups are getting locked in.

Here is the Round of 32 field as it stands for Aug. 2-4 action. Updates will follow as the 47-team competition builds towards the Aug. 19 final.

All Leagues Cup games can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2023 Leagues Cup Standings | 2023 Leagues Cup Bracket

EAST

Philadelphia Union (East 1 winner) vs. D.C. United (East 2 runner-up)

  • WHEN: Aug. 3, time TBD
  • WHERE: Subaru Park

Additional matchups will be known in the coming days.

SOUTH

Mazatlán (South 1 winner) vs. FC Dallas (South 4 runner-up)

  • WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
  • WHERE: Toyota Stadium

Inter Miami CF (South 3 winner) vs. Orlando City SC (South 2 winner)

  • WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
  • WHERE: DRV PNK Stadium

Charlotte FC (South 4 winner) vs. Cruz Azul (South 3 runner-up)

  • WHEN: Aug. 3, time TBD
  • WHERE: Toyota Stadium

CF Pachuca (Bye) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (South 2 runner-up)

  • WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
  • WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium
CENTRAL

These matchups will be known in the coming days.

WEST

LAFC (Bye) vs. FC Juárez (South 1 runner-up)

  • When: Aug. 2, time TBD
  • Where: BMO Stadium

Additional matchups will be known in the coming days.

