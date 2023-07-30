Leagues Cup: Who meets in the Round of 32?

Leagues Cup 2023 group-stage play is winding down and knockout-round matchups are getting locked in.
Here is the Round of 32 field as it stands for Aug. 2-4 action. Updates will follow as the 47-team competition builds towards the Aug. 19 final.
All Leagues Cup games can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
EAST
Philadelphia Union (East 1 winner) vs. D.C. United (East 2 runner-up)
- WHEN: Aug. 3, time TBD
- WHERE: Subaru Park
Additional matchups will be known in the coming days.
SOUTH
Mazatlán (South 1 winner) vs. FC Dallas (South 4 runner-up)
- WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
- WHERE: Toyota Stadium
Inter Miami CF (South 3 winner) vs. Orlando City SC (South 2 winner)
- WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
- WHERE: DRV PNK Stadium
Charlotte FC (South 4 winner) vs. Cruz Azul (South 3 runner-up)
- WHEN: Aug. 3, time TBD
- WHERE: Toyota Stadium
CF Pachuca (Bye) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (South 2 runner-up)
- WHEN: Aug. 2, time TBD
- WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium
CENTRAL
These matchups will be known in the coming days.
WEST
LAFC (Bye) vs. FC Juárez (South 1 runner-up)
- When: Aug. 2, time TBD
- Where: BMO Stadium
Additional matchups will be known in the coming days.