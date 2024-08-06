Leagues Cup: Which underdogs could shock the tournament?

One of the best parts about Leagues Cup ? How unpredictable the tournament can be.

Some might call them the underdog, others the dark horse. I look at it more like “don’t sleep on them.”

Now we’re rolling into the knockout rounds, starting with the Round of 32 on Wednesday. And I want to highlight some teams who might continue surprising folks.

Phil Neville’s side visits St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 32 – that’s a winnable game. The danger is they’d probably face defending LIGA MX champions Club América in the Round of 16. I’m not counting them out, though.

The key will be Portland’s front four of Evander , Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez … Santi Moreno or Antony too. They're elite right now. They’ve got enough firepower to cause the big teams problems.

But can they go on a Leagues Cup run? Absolutely. They have the momentum, they have the attackers. The only worrying part is sometimes the defense, but they've raised their level this tournament.

The Portland Timbers probably aren’t going to win MLS Cup this year. They’re probably not going to win the Supporters’ Shield either.

On paper, you’d think Cruz Azul are heavily favored against Orlando City as the bigger name and better team. They’ve looked dangerous until the 18-yard box and are possessing the ball well.

But Giorgos Giakoumakis isn’t having a great tournament and Orlando know him well from his Atlanta United days. Oscar Pareja also knows how to limit these types of teams, how to frustrate them.

Personnel-wise, I really like that midfield partnership with Wilder Cartagena and César Araújo. They win the ball back, they can build out and start attacks. They found form a few weeks before Leagues Cup and have kept going into this tournament. Everything flows from that foundation.