Leagues Cup returns: MLS & LIGA MX teams embrace "excitement"

COLUMBUS – Forget everything. Well, not everything.
What’s happened in the regular season so far – be it MLS or LIGA MX – does matter. But it’s now Leagues Cup time for the next month, and everyone involved is looking to lift the double-bowled trophy come the Aug. 25 final.
“We want to win. This is the most important,” Toronto FC attacker Federico Bernardeschi said Tuesday. “When you compete, it’s normal that you want to win everything, you know? This is my mentality, but I think it's the mentality of everyone that competes in sports.”
Some teams will try to replicate what Inter Miami CF did last season, entering Leagues Cup far adrift in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race but earning a Concacaf Champions Cup spot with their run to the title.
Of course, no one will get a Lionel Messi-sized momentum boost like Miami did just before the tournament. The Argentina megastar debuted with a goal in the opening match against Cruz Azul, then finished the tournament by lifting the trophy and winning the final at Nashville SC.
But a run like that inspires legendary Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado, who plays for Club León.
“We’re really hopeful. Last year, León had a good tournament and won the Concacaf Champions Cup not long ago, so this year it’s a bit similar to what Sergio [Busquets] said about last year,” said Guardado, seated next to Busquets in a Leagues Cup press conference Wednesday.
“We didn’t start the league well, but changing competition now and coming to Leagues Cup can help new arrivals adapt. Hopefully it can do for us what it did for [Miami] as we try to win it.”
Other teams will try to sustain their positive momentum when all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams pause domestic competition for the World Cup-style tournament.
The Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup (or a LIGA MX title) still feels within reach. But why not chase another trophy, especially one that brings an international slot with it?
It’s a prize worth going for, even for teams like the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy, who certainly could lift other silverware this season.
“As a player and a group – I’ll speak for the Galaxy – it’s tough to stop for a month when you’re in good form and have a lot of wins in a row,” Galaxy playmaker Riqui Puig said. “Getting out of the league rhythm a bit always is good, though.”
Leagues Cup certainly breaks up the rhythm of typical matches. Teams are playing LIGA MX squads who often bring a different style of play than their MLS rivals, plus the tournament format sees every match end with a winner. Any game tied after 90 minutes goes directly to a penalty shootout.
“I love the style of the Leagues Cup, especially for spectators,” said Nashville attacker Hany Mukhtar, who led his team into the final in 2023. “It goes into penalties; it’s kind of an excitement and you always see a winner after the game. So, I think they made this tournament very, very exciting for the fans.”
That was the idea behind the meld: Producing a tournament different than anything seen before for fans across North America to enjoy, with teams from three countries competing for the same prize.
The allure of getting into CCC play with access to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup is significant and serves as a reminder that Leagues Cup is unique in the soccer world.
“There will be a lot of friendlies going on this summer,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said at his news conference Wednesday evening.
“This is not a friendly. This is a meaningful tournament. Our expectation is it continues to grow and continues to become more popular, and I think continues to become more important for our players and our teams."
Last year’s tournament left fans with many highlights to remember, whether it's Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán leaning on magic tricks to try and thwart the Vancouver Whitecaps, Messi scoring in the final or goalkeeper Drake Callender converting in the 11th round of a penalty shootout to push Miami to the title.
Those memories are a reminder that it’s worth looking back. But, for MLS and LIGA MX teams, the next month is all about looking forward to Leagues Cup, the trophy and CCC places on the line.