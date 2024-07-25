Leagues Cup returns: MLS & LIGA MX teams embrace "excitement"

What’s happened in the regular season so far – be it MLS or LIGA MX – does matter. But it’s now Leagues Cup time for the next month, and everyone involved is looking to lift the double-bowled trophy come the Aug. 25 final.

“We want to win. This is the most important,” Toronto FC attacker Federico Bernardeschi said Tuesday. “When you compete, it’s normal that you want to win everything, you know? This is my mentality, but I think it's the mentality of everyone that competes in sports.”

Some teams will try to replicate what Inter Miami CF did last season, entering Leagues Cup far adrift in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race but earning a Concacaf Champions Cup spot with their run to the title.

Of course, no one will get a Lionel Messi-sized momentum boost like Miami did just before the tournament. The Argentina megastar debuted with a goal in the opening match against Cruz Azul, then finished the tournament by lifting the trophy and winning the final at Nashville SC.

But a run like that inspires legendary Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado, who plays for Club León.

“We’re really hopeful. Last year, León had a good tournament and won the Concacaf Champions Cup not long ago, so this year it’s a bit similar to what Sergio [Busquets] said about last year,” said Guardado, seated next to Busquets in a Leagues Cup press conference Wednesday.