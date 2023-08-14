Leagues Cup predictions: Who will win semifinal games?

The tournament has been an incredible spectacle from start to finish – and now with just four teams remaining, we can expect more chaos in Tuesday evening’s semifinals.

What’s going to happen in each of these clashes? And who’s going to come out on top? Let’s take a look.

What the game will look like

One team will try to make it pretty (Miami), while the other tries to make it ugly (Philadelphia).

This match will be the latest experiment in an already fascinating series of soccer-science experiments for this new-look Inter Miami team. In their five Leagues Cup games with an evolved roster under head coach Tata Martino, they are yet to play a team that’s either as talented or as committed to disrupting play as the Philadelphia Union. Jim Curtin’s group can hold the ball for short stretches, but they would much rather push forward quickly in transition after winning the ball just inside your half.

Based on statistics from the MLS regular season, the Union press more than all but five teams and play the fourth-fewest passes per sequence in MLS. They like to move towards goal as quickly as possible and they use an impressive mixture of pressure, compactness and Andre “The One Man Defense” Blake to shut down opposing attacks.

Inter Miami, who will likely take the field in Martino’s fluid 4-3-3 shape, will be tasked with maintaining control and creating chances against one of the best-drilled teams on the continent. They’ll use Messi’s natural gravity and interchanges on the right side between him, Dixon Arroyo and DeAndre Yedlin to try and pull apart what’s shaping up to be a 3-5-2 from Philadelphia. They’ll also try to get Sergio Busquets on the ball as often as possible at the base of midfield to allow him to dictate the game’s tempo and break lines.

How – and when — Philadelphia apply pressure to Busquets may dictate who comes out on top in this game.

While the sample size in MLS is small, the sample size in the Spaniard’s impressive career is not: if you give him even a sliver of space, he’ll split your defensive shape wide open. Cruz Azul and Atlanta United found that out the hard way in Inter Miami’s first two Leagues Cup matches. Really, it was FC Dallas that did the best job of disrupting Busquets out of any of Miami’s opponents so far, pressing out of a 4-2-3-1 shape that tasked Alan Velasco with limiting his room to operate. Dallas still came up short in that game, because, well…Messi.

Given their impressive work rate across the board and their status as one of the best defensive teams in MLS, the Union can do an even better job of closing down Busquets. Sure, they’ll still have to deal with Messi and others going the other way. But they’ll have more than a few chances to win the ball in midfield and feed their attack.

Prediction: Inter Miami win

The Philadelphia Union are better suited to take down Messi and Co. than any of Miami’s previous Leagues Cup opponents for the reasons listed above. Still, it just feels foolish to bet against Inter Miami at this point.