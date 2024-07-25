Leagues Cup predictions: Which team will win it all?

Leagues Cup 2024 has arrived, and 47 teams across MLS and LIGA MX seek to raise the trophy in the Aug. 25 final.

FC Cincinnati aren't as strong right now in the back after some key injuries, but they'll improve soon. This is also a good opportunity to sort things out before needing to find their top level come the end of the MLS season. They're a dark horse and Luciano Acosta always gives them a chance.

Matt Doyle, Armchair Analyst

I think it’s the Crew. They’ve played as well as anyone on the continent this year, and they will be out for blood after the bad fortune – they got the runs – that befell them ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup final. No diarrhea this time. Just wins, baby.

Kevin Egan, Studio Host

In Wilfried Nancy I trust. He's the best coach in MLS right now. With the home advantage Columbus can have through Leagues Cup and the Nordecke at their backs, that's a huge factor. The momentum this club has post-Concacaf Champions Cup has been phenomenal to see. They can also add more pieces in the transfer window to build off their strong play.

Mariano Trujillo, MLS Season Pass Analyst

My favorite from MLS to win Leagues Cup is Columbus Crew. Their style of play, what they continue to build and that group of players indicate they have a solid base. They also have international experience against teams from Liga MX, so they’ll be comfortable in that setting and they have all the elements to win.

Andrew Wiebe, Studio Analyst & Extratime Host

Columbus' key ingredients: no injuries/major absences to nurse ahead of the stretch run, more quality coming in via the transfer window, experience (and success) against the LIGA MX elite and some unfinished Concacaf Champions Cup business. Oh, and Wilfried Nancy and Co. get to skip the group stage thanks to MLS Cup success.

(I also suspect the LIGA MX big boys won’t let MLS go 2/2 out of the gate. Watch out for Club América. They’re reigning Mexican champions, skip the group stage and have hub privileges through the semis.)

