Leagues Cup predictions: Which team will win it all?

Leagues Cup 2024 has arrived, and 47 teams across MLS and LIGA MX seek to raise the trophy in the Aug. 25 final.
Will Inter Miami CF repeat or does a new champion await? We asked MLS Season Pass talent for their pre-tournament predictions.
Tony Cherchi, Studio Host & Match Analyst
FC Cincinnati aren't as strong right now in the back after some key injuries, but they'll improve soon. This is also a good opportunity to sort things out before needing to find their top level come the end of the MLS season. They're a dark horse and Luciano Acosta always gives them a chance.
Matt Doyle, Armchair Analyst
I think it’s the Crew. They’ve played as well as anyone on the continent this year, and they will be out for blood after the bad fortune – they got the runs – that befell them ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup final. No diarrhea this time. Just wins, baby.
Kevin Egan, Studio Host
In Wilfried Nancy I trust. He's the best coach in MLS right now. With the home advantage Columbus can have through Leagues Cup and the Nordecke at their backs, that's a huge factor. The momentum this club has post-Concacaf Champions Cup has been phenomenal to see. They can also add more pieces in the transfer window to build off their strong play.
Mariano Trujillo, MLS Season Pass Analyst
My favorite from MLS to win Leagues Cup is Columbus Crew. Their style of play, what they continue to build and that group of players indicate they have a solid base. They also have international experience against teams from Liga MX, so they’ll be comfortable in that setting and they have all the elements to win.
Andrew Wiebe, Studio Analyst & Extratime Host
Columbus' key ingredients: no injuries/major absences to nurse ahead of the stretch run, more quality coming in via the transfer window, experience (and success) against the LIGA MX elite and some unfinished Concacaf Champions Cup business. Oh, and Wilfried Nancy and Co. get to skip the group stage thanks to MLS Cup success.
(I also suspect the LIGA MX big boys won’t let MLS go 2/2 out of the gate. Watch out for Club América. They’re reigning Mexican champions, skip the group stage and have hub privileges through the semis.)
Bradley Wright-Phillips, Studio Analyst
The Columbus Crew will win it because of they quality they showed in reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final earlier this year. They're a very good team and especially impressive at home. They also have a bye into the knockouts and a goalscorer in Cucho Hernández who can turn any game on its head.
Maurice Edu, MLS Season Pass analyst
LAFC have a point to prove after making a few finals last year and coming up short. The boost Olivier Giroud will give this team is also a huge factor, especially come the knockout phases. LAFC approach every game, every competition with the mentality of needing to win. Leagues Cup is their next opportunity and I see them taking it very seriously.
Sammy Sadovnik, MLS Season Pass Announcer
LA Galaxy are coming into the tournament at a good moment. Not only are they leading the Western Conference, but they're playing good soccer and have a full team free of injuries that works with Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig. They're a good candidate to win it all.
Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst
Inter Miami have what it takes to repeat, giving Lionel Messi yet another title. But my under-the-radar pick is Charlotte FC. They defend well and could be a good knockout competition team like Nashville SC were last season. From Liga MX, I expect Club América to go far and they have a bye to the knockouts.
Kaylyn Kyle, Studio Analyst
Without a doubt, it's Inter Miami. There are question marks about Lionel Messi and if he'll be healthy and ready to go. But they have so much depth and so many key pieces that I think they'll repeat.
Rodolfo Landeros, MLS Season Pass Announcer
My favorite to win Leagues Cup is Club América. They have added key pieces and I think this time around will be a different story for Mexican teams. They have a great squad.
I have also been surprised by Inter Miami. I had doubts because I thought they would really miss the players at Copa América, but they’ve managed to remain consistent. From MLS, the favorites are Miami and maybe the Galaxy.
Diego Valeri, MLS Season Pass Analyst
I would put my chips on Pachucha because of their quality players. They were superior against Columbus in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and have a team that turns it on in small tournaments. They have a top goalscorer, too. I think Salomón Rondón is very good.