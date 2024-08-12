Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Toluca FC vs. Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids look to defeat a third straight LIGA MX team on Tuesday night when they host Toluca FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The winner will face Club América or St. Louis CITY SC in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

Looking to best a fourth straight MLS side, Toluca will need their stars – namely Uruguayan international Maximiliano Araújo and Mexican international Alexis Vega – to produce.

Things got trickier in the Round of 32, but Édgar Iván López's 96th-minute equalizer forced a 2-2 draw at Houston Dynamo FC . Renato Paiva's side then advanced by going a perfect 5-for-5 in penalty kicks.

Toluca enjoyed smooth sailing in the Leagues Cup Group Stage, defeating Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City by a combined 5-2 scoreline.

Colorado keep finding a way against LIGA MX teams, starting with the Group Stage finale against Club León. Rafael Navarro scored a 97th-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen secured a knockout-round place in penalty kicks.

Then in the Round of 32, the Rapids hung on for a thrilling 3-2 win over FC Juárez. Jonathan Lewis, Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris scored in the elimination match.