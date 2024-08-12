Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Toluca FC vs. Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids look to defeat a third straight LIGA MX team on Tuesday night when they host Toluca FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
The winner will face Club América or St. Louis CITY SC in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Toluca enjoyed smooth sailing in the Leagues Cup Group Stage, defeating Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City by a combined 5-2 scoreline.
Things got trickier in the Round of 32, but Édgar Iván López's 96th-minute equalizer forced a 2-2 draw at Houston Dynamo FC. Renato Paiva's side then advanced by going a perfect 5-for-5 in penalty kicks.
Looking to best a fourth straight MLS side, Toluca will need their stars – namely Uruguayan international Maximiliano Araújo and Mexican international Alexis Vega – to produce.
Colorado keep finding a way against LIGA MX teams, starting with the Group Stage finale against Club León. Rafael Navarro scored a 97th-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen secured a knockout-round place in penalty kicks.
Then in the Round of 32, the Rapids hung on for a thrilling 3-2 win over FC Juárez. Jonathan Lewis, Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris scored in the elimination match.
All the while, Moise Bombito is subject to transfer rumors. Ligue 1 sides Nice and Lyon are reportedly interested in the Canadian international center back.