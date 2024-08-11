Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami

A blockbuster clash between MLS elites awaits Tuesday night, as Inter Miami CF continue their Leagues Cup title defense with a Round of 16 trip to defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
The winner will face Tigres UANL or New York City FC in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
After getting a Group Stage bye, Columbus ran rampant in the Round of 32. Diego Rossi's brace paced a 4-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City, in which summertime additions DeJuan Jones and Dylan Chambost tacked on goals.
That match reminded everyone of Wilfried Nancy's squad at their peak – ruthless in attack, dominant with purposeful possession, and assured at the back. Layer in squad depth and it's easy to see why Columbus are a tournament favorite.
The scary part? Cucho Hernández is yet to open his Leagues Cup 2024 account.
Inter Miami survived a seven-goal thriller in the Round of 32, holding on for a 4-3 home win over Toronto FC. Jordi Alba dished out a single-game career-high four assists, Matías Rojas scored two golazos, and Luis Suárez and Diego Gómez joined the scoring.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for Inter Miami, though. New center back David Martínez was red-carded just before the half-hour mark, leaving Sergio Busquets to drop alongside Tomás Avilés in central defense.
While Inter Miami are without Martínez and Lionel Messi (ankle), they're certainly talented enough to advance. The Supporters' Shield leaders also won 2-1 vs. Columbus in a mid-June league match.