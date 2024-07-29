Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream CF Monterrey vs. Austin FC

Austin FC host LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey on Tuesday evening, knowing a victory guarantees their place in the Leagues Cup knockout stages.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Depending on the result, Austin's Leagues Cup fate could wait until Saturday evening when Monterrey and Pumas UNAM play the last West 1 match. Each group's top two teams reach the Round of 32.

Monterrey are a perennial contender in Mexico, having won the Concacaf Champions Cup five times between 2011-21. They're also heading to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

MLS fans will recognize US men's national team forward Brandon Vazquez, who departed FC Cincinnati last January for reportedly over $7 million. Rayados also boast Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Maxi Meza as danger pieces in the final third.