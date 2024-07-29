Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream CF Monterrey vs. Austin FC

Austin FC host LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey on Tuesday evening, knowing a victory guarantees their place in the Leagues Cup knockout stages.
Depending on the result, Austin's Leagues Cup fate could wait until Saturday evening when Monterrey and Pumas UNAM play the last West 1 match. Each group's top two teams reach the Round of 32.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Monterrey are a perennial contender in Mexico, having won the Concacaf Champions Cup five times between 2011-21. They're also heading to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
MLS fans will recognize US men's national team forward Brandon Vazquez, who departed FC Cincinnati last January for reportedly over $7 million. Rayados also boast Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Maxi Meza as danger pieces in the final third.
Monterrey fell to the Philadelphia Union in the third-place match in last year's Leagues Cup. In this year's CCC, the Columbus Crew beat them 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.
Austin started Leagues Cup with a bang last Friday, winning 3-2 against Pumas.
The Verde & Black played nearly 60 minutes with 10 men after marquee summer signing Osman Bukari was red-carded. But insurance goals from Gyasi Zardes and Sebastián Driussi created a cushion, and goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland came up huge with a PK save in second-half stoppage time.
Now, Josh Wolff's side can secure a Round-of 32-place. But arguably an even stronger performance is needed against Monterrey.
In addition to Austin, three other MLS clubs conclude group-stage play Tuesday against LIGA MX opponents.
Atlético de San Luis vs. CF Montréal: CF Montréal are behind the eight-ball after a 4-1 defeat at Orlando City SC in their group-stage opener.
CF Pachuca vs. New York Red Bulls: RBNY carry one point into their group-stage finale after a penalty-kick defeat vs. Toronto FC.
Minnesota United FC vs. Club Necaxa: This match against Necaxa will determine Minnesota's hopes of advancing following their 2-0 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC.