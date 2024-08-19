Leagues Cup: How MLS teams qualify for Concacaf Champions Cup

The top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2024 directly qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The breakdown
- Champion: Bye to Round of 16
- Runner-Up: Round One entry
- Third Place: Round One entry
The two semifinal winners are guaranteed automatic qualification. In the final, the two clubs battle for a first-round bye in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Only the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match winner reaches the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The loser misses out on a Concacaf Champions Cup berth via the Leagues Cup pathway (can still qualify via other pathways).
Who remains?
Four MLS clubs are still in Leagues Cup 2024.
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- LAFC
- Philadelphia Union
FIFA Club World Cup
The Concacaf Champions Cup winner qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup.
The 2025 edition, expanded to 32 teams, will feature Seattle Sounders FC and one more MLS team (to be confirmed). The tournament will be held next summer across the United States.
Future tournament details have not been confirmed.
MLS participation in CCC
Up to 10 MLS teams can qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2024, the tournament expanded to feature 27 teams overall.
- MLS regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: 5 teams (guaranteed)
- Leagues Cup: 3 teams (top three finishers)
- US Open Cup: 1 team (champion only)
- Canadian Championship: 1 team (champion only)