Leagues Cup Final will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Tickets to Leagues Cup Final will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can to visit www.LeaguesCup.com to sign-up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.

The state-of-the-art venue, which is home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team, will host the 2021 Leagues Cup Final on Wednesday, September 22 (10 pm ET | ESPN, UniMas, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been announced as the host venue for the final of the 2021 and 2022 Leagues Cup, which will pit teams from MLS and Mexico's top-flight Liga MX in the official annual single-elimination tournament.

MLS-Liga MX partnership

Continuing the partnership between the leagues, MLS and LIGA MX also confirmed they will host a community service project in Las Vegas to give back to the local community as part of Leagues Cup Final. Details of the event will be announced at a later date.

“As the partnership between MLS and Liga MX continues to grow in the coming years and demonstrate what is possible between our two leagues, the passionate soccer market of Las Vegas is the perfect host for the Leagues Cup Final in 2021 and 2022," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in Tuesday's release. "The fans of the region have proven their love of the sport throughout the years, including a sellout of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Final. We look forward to playing Leagues Cup at Allegiant Stadium, an incredible venue that has quickly become a destination for world-class soccer events.”