Leagues Cup Final will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been announced as the host venue for the final of the 2021 and 2022 Leagues Cup, which will pit teams from MLS and Mexico's top-flight Liga MX in the official annual single-elimination tournament.
The state-of-the-art venue, which is home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team, will host the 2021 Leagues Cup Final on Wednesday, September 22 (10 pm ET | ESPN, UniMas, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).
Tickets to Leagues Cup Final will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can to visit www.LeaguesCup.com to sign-up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.
MLS-Liga MX partnership
Continuing the partnership between the leagues, MLS and LIGA MX also confirmed they will host a community service project in Las Vegas to give back to the local community as part of Leagues Cup Final. Details of the event will be announced at a later date.
“As the partnership between MLS and Liga MX continues to grow in the coming years and demonstrate what is possible between our two leagues, the passionate soccer market of Las Vegas is the perfect host for the Leagues Cup Final in 2021 and 2022," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in Tuesday's release. "The fans of the region have proven their love of the sport throughout the years, including a sellout of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Final. We look forward to playing Leagues Cup at Allegiant Stadium, an incredible venue that has quickly become a destination for world-class soccer events.”
Added Liga MX executive president Mikel Arriola: “For Liga MX, Leagues Cup represents a very important step in our internationalization project. Sports competition against MLS and the possibility of reaching our great fans in the United States are a great opportunity for our institution and our Clubs. Additionally, the fact that the city of Las Vegas and its spectacular new stadium are hosting the Grand Final is an extra motivation to fight on the pitch for a chance to be in the championship game and continue making history with a new Leagues Cup title."
About the Leagues Cup
The tournament will be played in its entirety in the US and is scheduled to begin with quarterfinal matches on August 10, with the semifinals slated for September 14-15 before the final in Las Vegas.
The 2021 edition of Leagues Cup will feature Tigres, Pumas, León and Santos Laguna as the representatives for Liga MX, while Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders, and New York City FC will represent MLS. Should Club León win LIGA MX’s Campeón de Campeones 2020-2021 scheduled for July 18, Chivas would replace León as the next best-ranked club in the combined standings.
Located near the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium opened in September 2020. The 65,000-seat facility is also set to host the final of the ongoing Concacaf Gold Cup