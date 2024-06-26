Leagues Cup 2024 unveils new soccer anthem "Nuestros Colores"

Leagues Cup 2024 has released its new " Nuestros Colores " anthem before the in-season, World Cup-style tournament features all 47 teams from Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.

The anthem's creation embodies the diverse voices and cultures essential to Leagues Cup, as envisioned and produced by Cuban-American producer and Grammy winner, Emilio Estefan Jr. This star-studded collaboration is accompanied by a vibrant music video that visually represents the dynamic energy of Leagues Cup.

New @LeaguesCup anthem just dropped. 🎶🔥 ‘Nuestros Colores’ produced by @emilioestefanjr and featuring @nodal , @taboo , @emily_estefan , @gusi , @abelpintos and @emilioregueiraperez (Los Rabanes). #LeaguesCup2024 kicks off on July 26th. pic.twitter.com/lAb3xMQjW3

"For us, the anthem celebrates unity and the diverse nature of the Leagues Cup. It blends various sounds to fuse culture and music, highlighting the message of unity in North American music, culture, and soccer," Estefan Jr. said.

The story of "Nuestros Colores" is also a story of cross-generational collaboration. Emilio Estefan, a pioneering figure representing the first Latin generation, and his daughter Emily Estefan, a US-born Cuban American representing the new generation in North America, worked together on this project. This collaboration highlights the passing of cultural and musical traditions from generation to generation, blending their unique perspectives and talents to create an anthem that resonates with all ages.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Emilio Estefan Jr. and this incredible roster of talented artists," Leagues Cup Vice-President of Brand Marketing Marcela Garcia said. "Their passion and energy perfectly capture the spirit of our tournament. Our anthem is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and celebrating the most unique soccer tournament in the world. We can't wait for fans to experience this vibrant anthem."