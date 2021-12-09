Latest on the future of LA Galaxy, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget

New England are among four or five clubs to reach out, including Charlotte FC and D.C. United . Lletget has previously had interest abroad as well and began his career with Premier League side West Ham United.

Lletget, 29, previously played for Revs head coach Bruce Arena at the Galaxy and with the USMNT. The versatile midfielder had three goals and five assists in 26 MLS appearances (21 starts) this year, playing as a box-to-box midfielder, on either wing or as an attacking midfielder under Greg Vanney for the Galaxy. He has 33 USMNT caps and had been at every single national team camp since the 2019 Gold Cup until this current one, with most regulars given off ahead of the January/February qualifying window.