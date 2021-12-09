Latest on the future of LA Galaxy, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget looks increasingly likely to have a new home in 2022, with several MLS clubs interested in acquiring the US men's national team mainstay.
The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported Thursday that the New England Revolution and LA have a trade in the works that would send Lletget to the Revs in exchange for Allocation Money. MLSsoccer.com can confirm the discussions, but Lletget's agent, Chris Megaloudis, provided a statement saying that talks of a deal being close to finalized are "premature."
“The LA Galaxy have been contacted by a handful of clubs regarding the future plans of Sebastian Lletget," Megaloudis said. "They have been in touch with myself, we agreed that we would look at any potential offers. But reporting of any deal being close to finalized is premature at the moment.”
New England are among four or five clubs to reach out, including Charlotte FC and D.C. United. Lletget has previously had interest abroad as well and began his career with Premier League side West Ham United.
The Revs would be a logical landing spot if talks progress.
Lletget, 29, previously played for Revs head coach Bruce Arena at the Galaxy and with the USMNT. The versatile midfielder had three goals and five assists in 26 MLS appearances (21 starts) this year, playing as a box-to-box midfielder, on either wing or as an attacking midfielder under Greg Vanney for the Galaxy. He has 33 USMNT caps and had been at every single national team camp since the 2019 Gold Cup until this current one, with most regulars given off ahead of the January/February qualifying window.
New England need to replace Canadian international attacker Tajon Buchanan, who departs this winter to join Club Brugge in a $7 million transfer. Lletget, like Buchanan, can cover a number of positions.
A deal for a player of Lletget's caliber likely won't be cheap, particularly given the intra-MLS market lately. Earlier Thursday, reports broke that the New York Red Bulls acquired Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in Allocation Money. Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was acquired by the Colorado Rapids this summer for $1 million GAM and an international roster spot, while Frankie Amaya was traded from FC Cincinnati to RBNY for $950k GAM ahead of the season.