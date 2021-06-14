MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Latest on Bayern Munich's chase of FC Dallas defender Justin Che

By Tom Bogert

Bayern Munich's pursuit of FC Dallas defender Justin Che continues to heat up.

As previously reported in May, Dallas and Bayern remain in discussions over the US youth international as Bayern hope to sign Che on a permanent deal. Bayern do not have a purchase clause as part of his loan deal this spring, sources tell MLSsoccer.com, though there is optimism a deal will eventually get done.

Che, 17, was on loan with the German powerhouse following a successful training stint in January, earning rave reviews during his time in Bavaria as he progressed from the U-19 side to their second team, which plays in the German third tier. He made eight appearances in 3. Liga play.

Following the expiration of the loan, Che has returned to Dallas and is back in first team training. He is eligible for selection in FCD's next match on Saturday, per sources.

Bayern officials are indeed in Texas visiting FCD, sources said, confirming a report from Steven Goff of The Washington Post, though the visit is not solely over Che's future. Bayern are filming an inside documentary as well as discussing the club's partnership with Dallas, which began back in 2018. They have taken numerous players on training stints and acquired Dallas academy standout Chris Richards in 2019.

Che can feature at either right or center back. The US youth international, who also has a German passport, is a hugely rated talent. Prior to heading to Bayern on loan, he made 16 appearances in USL League One for North Texas SC in 2020. He is still awaiting his MLS debut.

