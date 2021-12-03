Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal

Lappalainen, a 23-year-old Finland international, has been on loan from the Italian Serie A side since the 2019 campaign. Once this year’s loan is completed, the new deal begins and will use Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Despite the fact that we were unable to count on him as much as we would have liked to in 2021, due to injuries, we wanted to keep Lassi with us because we know his qualities and we are confident that he will return to the best of his abilities and well prepared,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “The fact that we can offer him stability, in a city and a club he enjoys is also a key element in this decision.”