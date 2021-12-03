Transfer Tracker

Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal

Lassi Lappalainen Montreal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed midfielder Lassi Lappalainen from Bologna FC 1909 through the 2024 season with an option year for 2025, the club announced Friday.

Lappalainen, a 23-year-old Finland international, has been on loan from the Italian Serie A side since the 2019 campaign. Once this year’s loan is completed, the new deal begins and will use Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Despite the fact that we were unable to count on him as much as we would have liked to in 2021, due to injuries, we wanted to keep Lassi with us because we know his qualities and we are confident that he will return to the best of his abilities and well prepared,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “The fact that we can offer him stability, in a city and a club he enjoys is also a key element in this decision.”

The speedy winger has 10 goals and four assists across 39 MLS regular-season games (22 starts). He’s been capped nine times by Finland.

Next season, Lappalainen and CF Montréal will seek their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after placing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. He was limited to 15 games this year, though projects as an important piece under head coach Wilfried Nancy.

