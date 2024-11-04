Matchday

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Jonathan Sigal

LAFC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday night for a win-or-go-home Game 3, determining who advances from their Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

LAFC and Vancouver have traded home victories, forcing a Game 3 to settle who meets Seattle Sounders FC in a Western Conference Semifinal after the November international window.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 1
  • Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)

LAFC's chances of making a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance hang in the balance. That's their reality following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Vancouver, after which head coach Steve Cherundolo said "we have nothing and no one to blame but ourselves."

Despite seeing a six-game winning streak snapped in Game 2, the Black & Gold are still favored to advance. Denis Bouanga ensures they can be devastating in attack, as we saw in Game 1's 2-1 victory, while Hugo Lloris brings World Cup-winning experience at the back.

Which version of the MLS Cup 2022 champions shows up?

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 8
  • Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)

Vancouver are 90 minutes away from stunning LAFC, largely thanks to Ryan Gauld.

The 'Caps captain scored and forced two own-goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory, giving him 5g/1a in three postseason matches this year. Aside from the Scottish international, goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and midfielder Andrés Cubas were also stellar.

How big would another upset be? Head coach Vanni Sartini said Vancouver will "need to climb Everest."

"I think LAFC are the favorite on Friday. Pure and simple," Sartini said. "They play at home, they are the top three most talented team in the league, but upsets happen."

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
