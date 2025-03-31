LAFC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

A star-studded clash awaits in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, as LAFC welcome Inter Miami CF to BMO Stadium for a Leg 1 fixture on Wednesday evening.

Four MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Inter Miami host Leg 2 on April 9 to determine who qualifies for the CCC semifinals later this month. The aggregate winner faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UNAM (Mexico).

While their CCC run hasn't always been pretty, the Black & Gold have repeatedly found a way – and are dreaming of their third tournament final appearances in six years after finishing as runners-up in 2020 and 2023.

But head coach Steve Cherundolo's side is no stranger to pressure-packed games, and has the stars to deliver. They'll count on big-game experience from forward Denis Bouanga , midfielder Mark Delgado , goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and more.

LAFC have lost four of six games across all competitions, at times struggling to match performances with results. Their only victories during that stretch came at bottom-of-the-table Sporting Kansas City ( 2-0 ) on MLS Matchday 5 and home to the Columbus Crew ( 3-0 ) in Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series.

Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami remain undefeated under new head coach Javier Mascherano, going 8W-0L-1D across all competitions and outscoring their opponents 19-6. If anything, the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield champions are an improved side from a season ago.

The Herons' latest result was a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union, with Lionel Messi scoring the game-winner two minutes after subbing on in the second half. The Argentine icon, who has five goals and two assists in six matches (all competitions) this season, missed the March international break due to an adductor injury.