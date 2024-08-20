LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: Leagues Cup final "priority" enters focus

LAFC entered Leagues Cup 2024 as favorites to reach at least the latter stages of the tournament. The Colorado Rapids? Not so much.
And yet both teams head into Wednesday’s semifinal feeling confident of making the Aug. 25 final, and earning a berth in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Black & Gold standard
“It’s certainly something we strive for,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said before the Black & Gold’s decisive match at BMO Stadium that sees the winner visit either the Columbus Crew or Philadelphia Union in the final.
“Management and club ownership do their part in making sure that our rosters are capable of these deep runs in tournaments. So, for the moment, I think we are maximizing our potential on all fronts. And that’s the idea.”
The Black & Gold's Leagues Cup performances, particularly in the knockout stages, back up that statement.
After finishing second in their group, LAFC have outscored their opponents 9-1 in the three direct-elimination games since – most recently taking a dominant 3-0 result at Seattle Sounders FC in the quarterfinals. Now they can achieve a Leagues Cup objective in front of their home fans.
“That’s the first priority in this tournament, it’s to gain one of the coveted Champions Cup spots. That’s the first point of this tournament,” Cherundolo said. “If you do find yourself in a final, I’m pretty sure that every player would like to win a final and raise a trophy.”
Cinderella story
Still, Cherundolo was quick to warn that LAFC shouldn’t be considered a “heavy favorite” against a dangerous Colorado side that’s turned into the Cinderella story of the competition after eliminating four straight LIGA MX opponents en route to the semifinal.
“The mood is good,” Rapids head coach Chris Armas said of his team’s Leagues Cup run, which included a dramatic penalty-kick shootout win over Club América in the quarterfinals. “Those types of wins, drama against a team like Club América, four Mexican teams in a row. Only this can give teams, individuals real self-belief that they can hang with anybody, that they can win.
“So the mood is good.”
So good, in fact, that midfielder Djordje Mihailovic thinks Colorado can avenge their 3-0 loss at BMO Stadium when both teams met for the last time in Matchday 23 of the 2024 MLS regular season.
“We know the last time we played here it wasn’t our best game. We know what it takes to beat these teams,” the USMNT midfielder said. “We beat them at home (3-2 in March), they beat us here and third time’s a charm.”
Colorado's key players
For Armas, Colorado have gotten this far thanks to big-time performances from goalkeeper Zack Steffen, the hero of Saturday’s shootout win over América, and Mihailovic.
He even credited the latter’s return from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with Team USA as a pivotal moment for the Rapids – likening the midfielder’s second-half substitution in their group stage finale win over Club León to Lionel Messi’s dream debut with Inter Miami CF against Cruz Azul in last year's Leagues Cup that sparked the Herons to the 2023 title.
“When I watched Messi live in Miami and they brought him in in the second half, the whole thing changed,” Armas said. “… And he’s [Mihailovic] our guy. He came in that game and it changed. It’s no offense to anybody. It’s what some players have this ability to change the mood of what’s going on. And we’re so thrilled to have him.”
Bouanga eyes the final
That said, LAFC have plenty of game-changers of their own. Arguably none is more dangerous than Denis Bouanga, whose 5g/3a at the tournament have him tied for first atop the Leagues Cup Golden Boot standings with the Union’s Tai Baribo.
Two of those goals have come via assists from legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
“It’s worked twice, hopefully it will work a third time,” Bouanga said of his budding relationship with one of two 2018 FIFA World Cup champions on the Black & Gold squad, along with marquee summer signing Olivier Giroud. “With a long pass from Hugo, we have the chance to have a quick attack and disorganize the defense. That’s something that we practice.”
However, securing the result on Wednesday is Bouanga’s main priority.
“It’s a final before the final,” the Gabon international said. “We’re going to be playing at home. I hope it’s an open game and I hope we win.”