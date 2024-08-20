LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: Leagues Cup final "priority" enters focus

LAFC entered Leagues Cup 2024 as favorites to reach at least the latter stages of the tournament. The Colorado Rapids ? Not so much.

“Management and club ownership do their part in making sure that our rosters are capable of these deep runs in tournaments. So, for the moment, I think we are maximizing our potential on all fronts. And that’s the idea.”

“It’s certainly something we strive for,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said before the Black & Gold’s decisive match at BMO Stadium that sees the winner visit either the Columbus Crew or Philadelphia Union in the final.

And yet both teams head into Wednesday’s semifinal feeling confident of making the Aug. 25 final, and earning a berth in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The Black & Gold's Leagues Cup performances, particularly in the knockout stages, back up that statement.

After finishing second in their group, LAFC have outscored their opponents 9-1 in the three direct-elimination games since – most recently taking a dominant 3-0 result at Seattle Sounders FC in the quarterfinals. Now they can achieve a Leagues Cup objective in front of their home fans.

“That’s the first priority in this tournament, it’s to gain one of the coveted Champions Cup spots. That’s the first point of this tournament,” Cherundolo said. “If you do find yourself in a final, I’m pretty sure that every player would like to win a final and raise a trophy.”

Cinderella story

Still, Cherundolo was quick to warn that LAFC shouldn’t be considered a “heavy favorite” against a dangerous Colorado side that’s turned into the Cinderella story of the competition after eliminating four straight LIGA MX opponents en route to the semifinal.

“The mood is good,” Rapids head coach Chris Armas said of his team’s Leagues Cup run, which included a dramatic penalty-kick shootout win over Club América in the quarterfinals. “Those types of wins, drama against a team like Club América, four Mexican teams in a row. Only this can give teams, individuals real self-belief that they can hang with anybody, that they can win.

“So the mood is good.”

So good, in fact, that midfielder Djordje Mihailovic thinks Colorado can avenge their 3-0 loss at BMO Stadium when both teams met for the last time in Matchday 23 of the 2024 MLS regular season.