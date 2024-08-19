LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal 

LAFC host the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup semifinals Wednesday night, deciding which MLS Western Conference team plays for the title.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
The winner meets Columbus Crew or Philadelphia Union in the Aug. 25 final. Both finalists qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The losers play the Third Place Match on Aug. 25, offering another chance to qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
Leagues Cup began with every LIGA MX and MLS team pausing their domestic season for the month-long, World Cup-style tournament. Only four clubs remain, all from MLS.
- Group Stage: West 7 runner-up
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Austin FC
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Quarterfinals: 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC
LAFC continued their domination of Seattle Sounders FC, securing their semifinal ticket via a comprehensive 3-0 win.
Ryan Hollingshead and Kei Kamara struck for first-half goals, and Denis Bouanga put the finishing touches on the road rout via another Hugo Lloris assist. Bouanga now has 11 career Leagues Cup goals, surpassing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) for the competition's all-time lead.
As the Black & Gold return home, they're 17W-1L-3D across all competitions since early May. Steve Cherundolo's side has also outscored MLS opposition 9-1 in the Leagues Cup knockout rounds.
- Group Stage: West 5 runner-up
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. FC Juárez
- Round of 16: 2-1 win vs. Toluca FC
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw at Club América (9-8 PKs)
Colorado's remarkable Leagues Cup run continued Saturday, eliminating top-seeded Club América in penalty kicks after a goalless draw through regulation.
As he did against Club León, Zack Steffen played the hero. The US international goalkeeper made several highlight-reel saves, had a key stop in the shootout and scored his spot-kick to help book the Rapids' semifinal spot.
After eliminating four straight LIGA MX teams, Colorado look to beat an MLS foe for the first time in Leagues Cup 2024. They opened the Group Stage with a 4-0 loss at the Portland Timbers.