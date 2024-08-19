LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal 

LAFC host the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup semifinals Wednesday night, deciding which MLS Western Conference team plays for the title.

Leagues Cup began with every LIGA MX and MLS team pausing their domestic season for the month-long, World Cup-style tournament. Only four clubs remain, all from MLS.

The losers play the Third Place Match on Aug. 25, offering another chance to qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

The winner meets Columbus Crew or Philadelphia Union in the Aug. 25 final. Both finalists qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

As the Black & Gold return home, they're 17W-1L-3D across all competitions since early May. Steve Cherundolo's side has also outscored MLS opposition 9-1 in the Leagues Cup knockout rounds.

LAFC continued their domination of Seattle Sounders FC , securing their semifinal ticket via a comprehensive 3-0 win .

Group Stage: West 5 runner-up

Colorado's remarkable Leagues Cup run continued Saturday, eliminating top-seeded Club América in penalty kicks after a goalless draw through regulation.

As he did against Club León, Zack Steffen played the hero. The US international goalkeeper made several highlight-reel saves, had a key stop in the shootout and scored his spot-kick to help book the Rapids' semifinal spot.