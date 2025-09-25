Brenner & FC Cincinnati savor shock return: "I feel at home"

It was perhaps the most shocking late twist in the MLS summer transfer window.

“He essentially sulked his way out of town,” wrote one Cincy supporter in an online comment at the time of his exit. General manager Chris Albright was perceived to be putting it mildly when he used the term “immature” regarding the then-22-year-old’s comportment.

Frustrated by a rough start to his MLS experience under FCC’s previous technical staff, Brenner had previously requested a return to his homeland, then pushed hard – beyond the boundaries of professionalism, to some – for a move to Europe even as the club was climbing from wooden-spoon punchline into the perennial contender they are today.

While his $11 million-plus transfer to the Italian Serie A side ranks as Cincy’s club-record outbound fee, the Brazilian did not endear himself to the club or their fans on his way out in 2023.

Seemingly out of nowhere, FC Cincinnati swung an 11th-hour deal to bring their former striker Brenner back to TQL Stadium on loan from Udinese , a potent yet puzzling reinforcement for the Knifey Lions’ trophy push.

“We needed to kind of bury the hatchet a final time and make sure that everybody on the call was in it for the right reasons. And it was great,” said Albright. “It was great to see him. Big smile, we exchanged some jokes about stuff that happened in the past, and we all had a laugh, and I think after that call, felt very comfortable moving forward.”

“Just last summer he sent me a nice note, and I sent him a nice note back,” explained Albright to MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday. “As far as I was concerned, that was over. He's a really good player, he's a really good kid – he always was a really good kid, and he’s certainly matured a lot. And we're happy to have him back. He's super talented, and we're hoping he can help us win something.”

Two years on, the picture has changed dramatically – though Brenner, who bagged 27 goals and eight assists in 70 matches in his first stint, has picked up where he left off on the pitch, scoring three times in three starts since his return, a timely shot in the arm just when FCC’s Supporters’ Shield hopes appeared to be dimming.

“The second year, I started well, I started playing. Life was calm, except for a problem in Brazil. At the end of the year, I lost my grandfather. Personally, it was difficult.”

“I trained very well at first, but it got difficult because I got injured before [getting a chance] to play,” he explained. “I was out for six to seven months, then I returned midway through everything: life, training sessions, everything. The first year was difficult.

Known for their scouting expertise, Udinese have elevated and sold on talents like current Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul , Alexis Sánchez and Juan Cuadrado, with regularity over the years. Brenner’s stint in Italy’s northeast corner began encouragingly. Yet the trials and tribulations of the Serie A pressure cooker, multiplied by the death of a loved one back home, eventually prompted some introspection.

“I wasn’t in a hurry, I just had a dream,” he told MLSsoccer.com, in Spanish, of his quest for Europe. “At first, I was very happy in Cincinnati in 2022. We played well and reached the playoffs the first year. The second year, in January, I got the offer of my dreams from the Premier League. I wanted to leave, I wanted to have new professional challenges. For me, it was important to return to the Brazilian national team.

Brenner had long hungered for a run at one of the world’s elite leagues, and helping him get there was part of the pitch made by Cincy in the first place. He felt he had to chase that chance, especially after English Premier League side Nottingham Forest made a preliminary offer to FCC a few months before the Udinese deal came together.

Home sweet home

Brenner played regularly for Le Zebrette at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, tallying 2g/2a across league and cup action. Yet by the new year, he’d fallen out of favor with manager Kosta Runjaić and didn’t even make a first-team matchday squad across the second half of the season as Udinese finished mid-table.

It all cast his Ohio chapter in a new light.

“I needed to go back to a place where I felt at home, where I felt people’s affection,” reflected Brenner. “I get that in Cincy from the fans, the staff, the whole club.”

Defiantly proud of their slept-on city and its sports culture, the Garys faithful make TQL one of MLS’s loudest, most colorful venues, and the organization itself has earned a reputation around the league for stout investment and a focus on player care.

“I get it, as a player. But I think we do a pretty good job of taking care of these guys and taking care of their families and the infrastructure, and I think we coach really well,” said Albright. “Sometimes when you're always chasing something, it is tough to see, to kind of look around and know how good you have it, and what a winning environment looks like. And we're proud that we've built that.

“It's a great city. It's a great fan base.”

Brenner discovered that the door was open right from the very top, starting with FCC president and co-CEO Jeff Berding. And he made clear his desire to seal the move, giving up a chunk of his wages to ensure the late-breaking transaction crosse the finish line.

“With time and with age, I’ve changed. I’m more calm now,” said Brenner of his own evolution. “Psychologically, I’m more mature.