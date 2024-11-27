LAFC transfer midfielder Bajung Darboe to Bayern Munich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred homegrown midfielder Bajung Darboe to German Bundesliga side FC Bayern Munich, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international becomes the third-ever MLS homegrown player to join Bayern, following Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Justin Che (FC Dallas).

LAFC and Bayern established the “Red&Gold Football” development cooperation last year to provide young talent a pathway to first-team soccer.

A highly-rated prospect, Darboe has featured for LAFC 2 and Philadelphia Union II MLS NEXT Pro. The Black & Gold acquired the player's homegrown priority from Minnesota United FC in 2023.