LAFC to host Tigres in 2023 Campeones Cup

Tigres recently defeated Pachuca 2-1 during Campeón de Campeones, which pits the most recent Apertura and Clausura champions of the Mexican league against each other.

Tigres, which won the inaugural Campeones Cup in 2018, become the first club to participate a second time in Campeones Cup. They are the only Mexican club to have secured the title in the history of Campeones Cup.