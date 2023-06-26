LAFC to host Tigres in 2023 Campeones Cup

The 2023 Campeones Cup date is set, as LAFC will host Tigres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at BMO Stadium.
This will be the fifth edition of the annual matchup between MLS and Liga MX champions.
LAFC earned a Campeones Cup spot with a memorable 2022 MLS Cup win, defeating Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks after an epic 3-3 draw that included a late equalizing header from Gareth Bale.
The Black & Gold, who also won the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield, made the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final earlier this year before losing to Liga MX’s Club León.
Tigres recently defeated Pachuca 2-1 during Campeón de Campeones, which pits the most recent Apertura and Clausura champions of the Mexican league against each other.
Tigres, which won the inaugural Campeones Cup in 2018, become the first club to participate a second time in Campeones Cup. They are the only Mexican club to have secured the title in the history of Campeones Cup.
Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, is part of a larger partnership between the two largest soccer leagues in North America. Leagues Cup will debut this summer from July 21 to Aug. 19, introducing a World Cup-style format where the neighboring leagues pause domestic competition for a month.
The partnership between MLS and Liga MX is rooted not only in the on-field rivalry, designed to strengthen the sport in the region, but by a true spirit of collaboration off it.
Year
Result
Winning League
2022
New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0
MLS
2021
Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
MLS
2019
Atlanta United 3, Club América 2
MLS
2018
Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3
Liga MX
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.