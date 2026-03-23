LAFC sign homegrown defender Christian Díaz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed homegrown defender Christian Díaz, the club announced Monday.

The 19-year-old US youth international's contract runs through June 2027, with club options through 2028-2029.

“Christian has earned this opportunity through his consistency, work ethic, and commitment to improving every day,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

“His progression through our Academy and LAFC2 reflects exactly what we value as a club. We believe in recognizing and rewarding players who invest in their development here, and we’re excited to see him take this next step with LAFC.”

Díaz joined MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2023 and went on to start eight of 11 appearances, scoring two goals. In 2024, he started 10 of 11 appearances for Carolina Core FC, scoring one goal before returning to LAFC2. Last season, he made 24 appearances (21 starts), logging 1,861 minutes.

At the international level, Díaz has earned call-ups for the United States' U-17 and U-20 sides. In 2023, he helped the U-17s reach the final of the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

“Christian is a perfect example of someone committed to the pathway, starting from our Academy, moving to LAFC2, and through his performance, commitment, and professionalism, he’s earned a first team contract,” said LAFC assistant general manager Jordan Harvey.

“Christian's journey stands as a great model for future Academy players, showing what’s possible here at LAFC.”