LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate

Trejo, 24, has featured in 22 USL matches (19 starts) for Las Vegas this season, scoring 10 goals in 1,743 minutes. He's previously signed two short-term loan agreements with the Black & Gold, first on June 18 and again on June 26, when he made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 73rd minute of LAFC’s 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC .

“We are pleased to see how quickly Danny has progressed with the Lights and are excited to see what comes as he takes this important next step in his career,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington in a release. “Danny has shown he has the quality and character to make an important contribution to the first team as we enter a critical time in the regular season.”