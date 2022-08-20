LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate

Danny Trejo - Las Vegas Lights

LAFC have signed forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate Las Vegas Lights FC, the club announced Friday.

Trejo, 24, has featured in 22 USL matches (19 starts) for Las Vegas this season, scoring 10 goals in 1,743 minutes. He's previously signed two short-term loan agreements with the Black & Gold, first on June 18 and again on June 26, when he made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 73rd minute of LAFC’s 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

“We are pleased to see how quickly Danny has progressed with the Lights and are excited to see what comes as he takes this important next step in his career,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington in a release. “Danny has shown he has the quality and character to make an important contribution to the first team as we enter a critical time in the regular season.”

Trejo was originally selected by LAFC with the 14th pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of Cal State Northridge. He trained with the first team in preseason in 2021 and 2022 before signing a USL Championship contract with Las Vegas.

Trejo joins a deep LAFC attacking group highlighted by Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale. The Black & Gold are Supporters' Shield frontrunners in 2022, currently atop the league table with 57 points from 25 matches (18W-4L-3D).

LAFC return to action Saturday evening looking to extend a seven-match winning streak when they face the San Jose Earthquakes (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
Ranking the best attacking trios in MLS
Reports: LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes a transfer target for Premier League's Brighton
More News
More News
LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate

LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate
Davies: San Jose Earthquakes must "invest in the squad" to support Luchi Gonzalez
Extratime

Davies: San Jose Earthquakes must "invest in the squad" to support Luchi Gonzalez
Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency
Extratime

Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency
Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 73rd minute
1:17

GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 73rd minute
GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 61st minute
0:55

GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 61st minute
GOAL: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 53rd minute
1:04

GOAL: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 53rd minute
WATCH: Víctor Vázquez catches Stefan Frei out
0:44

WATCH: Víctor Vázquez catches Stefan Frei out
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023