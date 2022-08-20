LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate

LAFC have signed forward Danny Trejo from USL Championship affiliate Las Vegas Lights FC, the club announced Friday.
Trejo, 24, has featured in 22 USL matches (19 starts) for Las Vegas this season, scoring 10 goals in 1,743 minutes. He's previously signed two short-term loan agreements with the Black & Gold, first on June 18 and again on June 26, when he made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 73rd minute of LAFC’s 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
“We are pleased to see how quickly Danny has progressed with the Lights and are excited to see what comes as he takes this important next step in his career,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington in a release. “Danny has shown he has the quality and character to make an important contribution to the first team as we enter a critical time in the regular season.”
Trejo was originally selected by LAFC with the 14th pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of Cal State Northridge. He trained with the first team in preseason in 2021 and 2022 before signing a USL Championship contract with Las Vegas.
Trejo joins a deep LAFC attacking group highlighted by Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale. The Black & Gold are Supporters' Shield frontrunners in 2022, currently atop the league table with 57 points from 25 matches (18W-4L-3D).
LAFC return to action Saturday evening looking to extend a seven-match winning streak when they face the San Jose Earthquakes (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).