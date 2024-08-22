LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"

The Black & Gold continued their scorching hot form in the Leagues Cup semifinals, cruising past the Colorado Rapids in a dominant 4-0 win via yet another unstoppable attacking performance. In six Leagues Cup matches, they've scored 18 goals and conceded three, allowing just a single goal in the knockout stages.

"It's a big opportunity for us and there's a lot of hunger still in our group," head coach Steve Cherundolo told reporters following the win. "We have also added in some new blood and that impacted how we looked tonight. You know, our bench is fantastic, and can be a very deciding factor moving down the stretch of the season."

One of those players coming off the bench? France's all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud, who subbed on at halftime to get a full 45 minutes under his legs. It was the most the former AC Milan forward has played since joining the Black & Gold earlier this summer as a Designated Player. Asked if he had any advice for Giroud on finding his first Los Angeles goal, Cherundolo laughed.