LAFC re-sign defender Aaron Long

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

LAFC have re-signed center back Aaron Long through 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old defender spent the past two seasons with LAFC, helping them reach four finals and win the 2024 US Open Cup title.

Long, a Southern California native, has 13g/4a in 189 appearances across the New York Red Bulls and LAFC.

He was named the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year and is a two-time MLS All-Star (2018, '22).

“Aaron is one of the best central defenders in MLS,” LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington said. “His experience and leadership have been an important part of our success over the last two years, and we are excited that Aaron, his wife Elise and their family have chosen to remain at home in LA as we continue to work together to win more trophies."

During his US men's national team career, Long has scored three goals in 35 appearances. He was on the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster.