LAFC loan Mario González to FC Famalicão

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have loaned striker Mario González to Portuguese top-flight side FC Famalicão through 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Friday.

González, 28, spent the first half of the year on loan in the Spanish second division with Sporting de Gijón.

Acquired last year from Portuguese side Sporting Clube de Braga, González tallied 1g/2a across 12 all-competition matches for the Black & Gold, playing just over 500 minutes.

LAFC are currently second in the Western Conference (14W-5L-5D; 47 points). The two-time MLS Cup finalists have also qualified for the Leagues Cup Round of 32.