LAFC goalkeeper rejects El Salvador call up to retain USMNT eligibility

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero is dreaming big, with El Salvador’s soccer federation announcing that the 20-year-old has rebuffed La Selecta to maintain the possibility of playing for the US men’s national team.

Romero signed with LAFC last February after his Homegrown rights were acquired from the Philadelphia Union, building out the Black & Gold’s depth beyond Pablo Sisniega. He spent the 2019 season in college, helping lead Georgetown University to the Division I NCAA national title.

El Salvador are currently preparing for Concacaf First Round World Cup qualifiers, with upcoming Group A games against the U.S. Virgin Islands and Antigua and Barbuda. Their group winner will advance to Second Round qualifiers and continue chasing a Qatar 2022 spot.

The New Jersey native was part of El Salvador’s squad at the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament this past March. He started their final Group B game vs. Haiti, a 2-1 win that wasn’t enough to book passage into the determinative semifinal round that ultimately sealed Mexico and Honduras as the region’s representatives at the upcoming Japan Summer Olympics.

Romero awaits his MLS debut, though has featured in two games for Las Vegas Lights FC under head coach Steve Cherundolo, a former USMNT right back. This past offseason, LAFC announced a USL affiliate partnership with Las Vegas that's geared toward youth development. Further, Romero made 17 appearances with Philly's USL Championship affiliate during his Union Academy days.

Romero has made LAFC’s bench for several MLS matches, though Sisniega is currently Bob Bradley’s first-choice option. It all paints the picture of a prospect with upside, a young goalkeeper whose career is only in its infancy.

Los Angeles Football Club US Men's National Team Tomás Romero

Advertising

Related Stories

Carlos Vela: Still a "long road" to get to "highest level"
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 7's action
Recap: LAFC 1, NYCFC 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June
Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21
Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020

Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020
South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
Transfer Tracker

Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
More News
Video
Video
Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
1:14:09

Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
6:05

NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
1:05

Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
8:41

A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.