LAFC fined for violating Mass Confrontation Policy in El Trafico

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines following Week 6 of the 2022 season.
LAFC violates Mass Confrontation Policy
LAFC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the post-match phase of their game against the LA Galaxy on April 9.
LAFC, as well as head coach Steve Cherundolo, each have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation of the League’s policy this season.
Gutiérrez failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 43rd minute of Chicago’s match against Orlando City SC on April 9.
Gutiérrez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Dájome simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps FC attacker Cristian Dájome guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 31st minute of Vancouver’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 9.
Dájome has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.