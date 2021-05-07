LAFC, Eduard Atuesta agree to one-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

LAFC and key midfielder Eduard Atuesta have agreed to a one-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

Atuesta, 23, was in the final year of his contract and had been linked with a move to Brazilian side Palmeiras.

“Eduard is a special talent, which he has demonstrated throughout his time at LAFC,” said co-president and GM John Thorrington in a team release. “He is a top player in our league capable of playing at the highest level, and we are certain he will continue to play a critical part in our success for as long as he is here.”

Atuesta has become a key player for LAFC since joining the club on a TAM deal in 2018 from Colombian side Independiente Medellin. In 2019, he was named in the MLS Best XI as LAFC won the Supporters' Shield with an MLS-record points haul.