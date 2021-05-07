LAFC, Eduard Atuesta agree to one-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
LAFC and key midfielder Eduard Atuesta have agreed to a one-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.
Atuesta, 23, was in the final year of his contract and had been linked with a move to Brazilian side Palmeiras.
“Eduard is a special talent, which he has demonstrated throughout his time at LAFC,” said co-president and GM John Thorrington in a team release. “He is a top player in our league capable of playing at the highest level, and we are certain he will continue to play a critical part in our success for as long as he is here.”
Atuesta has become a key player for LAFC since joining the club on a TAM deal in 2018 from Colombian side Independiente Medellin. In 2019, he was named in the MLS Best XI as LAFC won the Supporters' Shield with an MLS-record points haul.
The Colombian will be vital to LAFC's chances as they face local rivals LA Galaxy in the first El Trafico of the season on Saturday (8 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).