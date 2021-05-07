El Trafico: Three keys to LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

An emphatic LAFC win would dispel early feelings of frustration. A Chicharito-inspired LA Galaxy win, then they’ll be needing to pay his emotional coach double! There’s usually fireworks in this rivalry so sit back and enjoy but first here are my three keys to the game.

The first El Trafico of 2021 is almost upon us and the eyes of Los Angeles and much of the soccer world will be watching on Saturday at 8 pm ET on FOX and FOX Deportes. As an adopted Angelino, I know I’ll be watching.

Yes, they won their season opener against Austin FC but they didn’t look as convincing as the 2-0 scoreline suggested. Injuries to 2019 league MVP, Vela, and 2020 MLS Golden Boot winner, Rossi, have left their attack stunted. For a team that scored 10 goals in their first 3 games last season, they’ve managed less than half of that return (4) this season. And yes, it’s still early days but without the two talismanic figures for this club at full force, it’s hard to see where the goals will continue to come from.

This season could be the last chance at glory for the core group of LAFC originals: Carlos Vela , Diego Rossi , Latif Blessing , and Mark-Anthony Kaye . All of them have had strong interest from European teams, and coming into Saturday’s match, they’re looking less like the league juggernauts a lot of people are expecting to finally win MLS Cup, and more like a team burdened with the lofty expectations of this year.

The newer LA kids on the block burst onto the scene with a playoff berth in year one, the best regular season in MLS history in year two and came within minutes of winning the Concacaf Champions League in year three.

Corey Baird has been doing his best to fill the goal scoring void left by Vela and Rossi, scoring two in his first three matches but if the history of this rivalry has taught us anything, a good offense may not always win championships but it usually wins these games.

And the version of the Galaxy that LAFC will meet on Saturday will be a very different proposition to the one they've come against in recent times.

After a 2020 season to forget, the Galaxy had to make swift changes, and FAST. Getting rid of many of their “surplus to requirements” players was a start. But they went one better by bringing in head coach, Greg Vanney, to write the wrongs of last season.