LAFC announce Postmates as sleeve sponsor in 2021

LAFC will have a sleeve sponsor during the 2021 MLS season, with the club announcing Tuesday that Postmates will feature on the club's left sleeve for both the home and away kits. The news comes alongside new deals for LAFC with corporate partners, with the club also announcing a deal with Uber.

The deal with Postmates is both an extension and an expansion of an earlier deal, which includes game-day experience. In addition to being the in-stadium delivery service at the Banc of California Stadium, the company will also receive entitlement of the Midfield Box and Northeast Gate.