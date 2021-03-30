LAFC announce Postmates as sleeve sponsor in 2021

LAFC will have a sleeve sponsor during the 2021 MLS season, with the club announcing Tuesday that Postmates will feature on the club's left sleeve for both the home and away kits. The news comes alongside new deals for LAFC with corporate partners, with the club also announcing a deal with Uber.
The deal with Postmates is both an extension and an expansion of an earlier deal, which includes game-day experience. In addition to being the in-stadium delivery service at the Banc of California Stadium, the company will also receive entitlement of the Midfield Box and Northeast Gate.
The partnership with Uber, meanwhile, is a new one for the 2021 season. There will be a designated Uber pick up and drop off zone at the Banc of California Stadium through the new partnership.
“This is another historic day for our Club as we welcome Postmates and Uber to the Black & Gold family,” said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman in a team release. “Postmates and Uber both share our passion for innovation, community and inclusivity. We are proud to showcase Postmates on our jersey and excited to partner with Uber.”
LAFC will begin the 2021 season at home to expansion side Austin FC on Saturday, April 17 (6pm ET on FOX).