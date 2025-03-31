LA Galaxy vs. Tigres: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LA Galaxy resume their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Tuesday night at home against LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, April 1 | 11:15 pm ET/8:15 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Tigres host Leg 2 on April 8 to determine who qualifies for the CCC semifinals later this month. The aggregate winner faces Club América (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico).
Four MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. CS Herediano (Costa Rica)
The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have struggled to start the 2025 season, going 0W-4L-2D in league play. That's equal parts attributable to underperformance, roster turnover and injuries – though star winger Joseph Paintsil and right back Miki Yamane have returned in recent weeks.
The Galaxy have fared better in CCC action, most notably a 4-1 Leg 2 win (4-2 aggregate) over Herediano in the Round of 16 that booked their quarterfinal berth. Four players – Julián Aude, Miguel Berry, Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramírez – got on the scoresheet in the Galaxy's most dominant performance this year.
Which version of head coach Greg Vanney's side will show up?
- Round One: 3-1 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua)
- Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
Tigres are among the LIGA MX Clausura contenders, sitting five points off leaders Club América through 13 matches. But they're coming off a 3-0 defeat to the same América side, where they couldn't turn possession into a consistent goal threat.
That'll only add hunger to Guido Pizarro's squad, which counts striker Nicolas Ibañez, midfielder Juan Brunetta and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán among its key players. There's also a host of El Tri attackers, including Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna.
In CCC play, Tigres dispatched Nicaraguan outfit Real Estelí in Round One, before pulling away from FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16 with three unanswered, second-half goals in Leg 2 to earn a 3-1 win (4-2 aggregate) and secure passage into the quarterfinals.