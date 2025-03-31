LA Galaxy vs. Tigres: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have struggled to start the 2025 season, going 0W-4L-2D in league play. That's equal parts attributable to underperformance, roster turnover and injuries – though star winger Joseph Paintsil and right back Miki Yamane have returned in recent weeks.

The Galaxy have fared better in CCC action, most notably a 4-1 Leg 2 win (4-2 aggregate) over Herediano in the Round of 16 that booked their quarterfinal berth. Four players – Julián Aude, Miguel Berry, Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramírez – got on the scoresheet in the Galaxy's most dominant performance this year.