LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

LA Galaxy host Minnesota United FC for a Western Conference Semifinal, determining who keeps their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs dream alive.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

The winner advances to a Western Conference Final against either LAFC or Seattle Sounders FC , set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.

Seed: Western Conference No. 2

Western Conference No. 2 Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)

The Galaxy's attack flexed its muscles in Round One, powering a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rapids by a combined 9-1 scoreline.

Riqui Puig was sensational, tallying 4g/1a to lead a unit that includes 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić. Diego Fagundez and Marco Reus add depth, underscoring how LA scored the third-most goals (69) in MLS this year.

LA are chasing a record sixth MLS Cup title and their first since 2014. That creates pressure and expectations for head coach Greg Vanney's team, which missed the playoffs entirely a season ago.