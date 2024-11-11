LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

LA Galaxy host Minnesota United FC for a Western Conference Semifinal, determining who keeps their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs dream alive.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS
When
- Sunday, Nov. 24 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
The winner advances to a Western Conference Final against either LAFC or Seattle Sounders FC, set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)
The Galaxy's attack flexed its muscles in Round One, powering a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rapids by a combined 9-1 scoreline.
Riqui Puig was sensational, tallying 4g/1a to lead a unit that includes 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić. Diego Fagundez and Marco Reus add depth, underscoring how LA scored the third-most goals (69) in MLS this year.
LA are chasing a record sixth MLS Cup title and their first since 2014. That creates pressure and expectations for head coach Greg Vanney's team, which missed the playoffs entirely a season ago.
Keep this in mind, too: LA are second in hosting priority for MLS Cup. Only LAFC are ahead of them.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)
Minnesota's postseason return has fans fondly remembering the club's 2020 run, when Emanuel Reynoso powered a Western Conference Final appearance.
Fast forward four years and the Loons, who sold Reynoso in May, feature several new leading figures. That list includes Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, All-Star midfielder Robin Lod and DP striker Kelvin Yeboah.
Further, the Loons have already shown their underdog potential. They swept third-seeded Real Salt Lake in Round One, with St. Clair twice playing the hero in penalty kicks.
Does more magic await under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay?