LA Galaxy vs. Herediano: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LA Galaxy will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Herediano when hosting their Costa Rican counterparts Wednesday in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.

Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner will face Tigres UANL or FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.

Now, the Galaxy seek their first win of the season in Leg 2. Doing so will likely require big-time performances from 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec and German superstar Marco Reus .

Last week, the reigning MLS Cup champions dropped a 1-0 decision in Costa Rica before losing 3-0 at home to St. Louis CITY SC in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

It's been a difficult start to the season for LA, who have been riddled with injuries and lost four straight games across all competitions.

Scenarios for Herediano and LA Galaxy to advance 🔢 Everything on the line for a Quarterfinal spot 🎟️ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/Ra4ARbUs0M

Round One: 2-1 aggregate vs. Real Salt Lake

Things are going much smoother for Herediano, who sit second in the Costa Rican first division after 12 matches. That form has translated well to CCC play, as los Rojiamarillos are on the verge of eliminating a second consecutive MLS club.

Following their 2-1 aggregate victory over RSL in Round One, Herediano kept the Galaxy off the scoresheet in their Round-of-16 opener and are 90 minutes away from finishing the job at Dignity Health Sports Park.