LA Galaxy sign Preston Judd from LA Galaxy II

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed forward Preston Judd from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II, the club announced Monday.

Judd joins LA's first team on a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 MLS season with club options for two additional years.

“Preston is a hard-working and powerful forward who has proven his qualities with LA Galaxy II,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “We look forward to continuing his professional development within our organization.”

Judd has put up gaudy numbers since joining Galaxy II ahead of the 2021 season, racking up 17 goals and three assists in 32 matches (27 starts) in his first season with the club, including four different multi-goal games. He's made four USL Championship appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Judd was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by the Galaxy following a standout collegiate career that saw him start at California Baptist University before transferring to the University of Denver.

He joins a Galaxy forward group headlined by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Dejan Joveljic, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir.

