LA Galaxy sign French center back Sega Coulibaly

The LA Galaxy have acquired French center back Sega Coulibaly from AS Nancy, the club announced Wednesday. Coulibaly signed a two year contract with a club option for a third year.
Coulibaly's contract was set to expire this summer, but the Galaxy agreed a transfer fee with Nancy so the defender could arrive immediately instead of waiting until the Secondary Transfer Window.
Coulibaly, 24, has spent the last few seasons with AS Nancy. He is a regular in the French second tier and started 19 of the club's first 30 games this season before joining the Galaxy. He is a former French youth international and can also play right back.
“Séga is a talented, versatile defender with good experience and we believe he can continue to grow as a player with our club,” Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “We are confident in his ability to contribute to our defense as we add another player who will compete along our backline. We look forward to Séga joining the club and to his contributions with the LA Galaxy.”
Coulibaly is the club's latest addition from the French system this year, following key acquisitions of wingers Samuel Grandsir (from AS Monaco) and Kevin Cabral (Valenciennes FC). Coulibaly also bolsters the team's new-look defensive core, joining defenders Derrick Williams, Jorge Villafana and Oniel Fisher as well as goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
The Galaxy are the only team in MLS to win both their games thus far, dispatching of Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls to kick off the 2021 season under new head coach Greg Vanney.