LA Galaxy sign French center back Sega Coulibaly

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired French center back Sega Coulibaly from AS Nancy, the club announced Wednesday. Coulibaly signed a two year contract with a club option for a third year.

Coulibaly's contract was set to expire this summer, but the Galaxy agreed a transfer fee with Nancy so the defender could arrive immediately instead of waiting until the Secondary Transfer Window.

Coulibaly, 24, has spent the last few seasons with AS Nancy. He is a regular in the French second tier and started 19 of the club's first 30 games this season before joining the Galaxy. He is a former French youth international and can also play right back.